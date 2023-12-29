Don Lemon Lashes Out at Nikki Haley’s Hypocrisy After Civil War Comments

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Don Lemon on Thursday took a jab at 2024 hopeful Nikki Haley for wanting “grace” from the public after the Republican presidential candidate sidestepped mentioning slavery as a cause of the U.S. civil war, pointing out that Haley “didn’t offer me that same grace” after his own controversial remarks about her earlier this year.

In February, Lemon, then an anchor at CNN, was assailed by critics for commenting on-air that Haley, 51, was “past her prime.”

“Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime,” he said. “Sorry… A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

