Judge in Bruce Lehrmann defamation case suddenly returns from court Christmas break and slaps alleged troll with extraordinary order

A Federal Court judge has ordered a man to appear in court after he is alleged to have illegally posted several videos on YouTube about Bruce Lehrmann’s defamation trial.

Toward the end of the five-week hearing earlier this month, Judge Michael Lee ordered tech giant Google to reveal who was behind an account that uploaded videos showing the court broadcast.

The court has now ordered Glenn Logan to appear in the first instance.

He is alleged to be behind the account that allegedly breached a Federal Court banning order by streaming YouTube’s live stream of the defamation proceedings. The conduct could amount to contempt of court.

Bruce Lehrmann is suing Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson (right)

Despite the Federal Court being closed over the Christmas holidays, Judge Lee on Friday ordered Logan to appear in court in February.

“The court orders Mr Glenn Logan to appear in person before the Federal Court of Australia at 9.30am on 13 February 2024,” the orders state.

Under the orders, Mr Logan, either personally or through his legal representative, will have to tell Judge Lee why contempt proceedings should not be brought against him for allegedly contravening the prohibition orders.

Logan has not been charged with contempt.

The account allegedly contravened orders by posting nine videos on a YouTube channel, Feminism Debunked.

Of the nine videos identified by Judge Lee, only two remain online.

One was posted on December 11, where the video tells his followers: “As expected, YouTube has removed all but one of my videos from the Lisa Wilkinson defamation trial, that’s the bad news.”

The account urges its followers to watch its videos on other platforms, as it claims that all videos on its channel have been demonetized as a result of the website being run by “extreme feminists.”

In addition to broadcasting the defamation trial, the account has hundreds of videos attacking women and feminism.

Common subjects of the videos include sexual assault survivor Grace Tame, Brittany Higgins, and journalist Lisa Wilkinson.

Brittany Higgins is seen in court. She has since moved to Lunas, France.

Lehrmann is suing Wilkinson and Network 10 over an interview with Higgins that aired on The Project that he claims conveyed that he was guilty of raping Higgins in Parliament in 2019.

He consistently denies the allegations and pleads not guilty and the charge was dropped in 2022 after a criminal trial was aborted due to jury misconduct.

In the last five weeks of the court’s sitting year, the defamation case has played out before the court.

Mr. Lehrmann and Ms. Higgins, their friends, family and colleagues, as well as Ms. Wilkinson and others who worked on the story, gave their versions of events.

Judge Lee has reserved his decision on the matter.