US sanctions money network tied to the Yemen Houthi rebels blamed for shipping vessel attacks

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

WASHINGTON– The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a group of Yemeni and Turkish currency exchange services that allegedly help provide financing to Iran-backed Houthi rebels who have been launching attacks on commercial vessels in the southern Red Sea, including a drone and a missile that were shot down on Thursday by the US military.

Among the sanctions are the head of a financial intermediary in Sana’a, Yemen, along with three exchange houses in Yemen and Turkey. The US Treasury alleges that individuals and companies helped transfer millions of dollars to the Houthis under the direction of sanctioned Iranian financial facilitator Sa’id al-Jamal.

The sanctions block access to American property and bank accounts and prevent targeted individuals and companies from doing business with Americans.

Thursday’s action is the latest round of financial sanctions aimed at punishing the Houthis.

Earlier this month, the United States announced sanctions against 13 individuals and companies that were allegedly providing tens of millions of dollars from the sale and shipment of Iranian commodities to the Houthis in Yemen.

Brian E. Nelson, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said Thursday’s action “underscores our determination to restrict the illicit flow of funds to the Houthis, who continue to carry out dangerous attacks on international shipping and risk further destabilize the region.

Nelsons said the United States and its allies “will continue to target key facilitation networks that enable the destabilizing activities of the Houthis and their supporters in Iran.”

The Houthis have sporadically attacked ships in the region in the past, but attacks have increased since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, escalating after an Oct. 17 explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed and wounded many. Houthi leaders have insisted that Israel is their target.

The US military’s Central Command reported another attempt to attack commercial ships on Thursday. He said the USS Mason, a Navy destroyer, shot down a drone and ballistic missile that were fired by the Houthis around 6 p.m. local time.

“There was no damage to any of the 18 ships in the area and no injuries reported,” CentCom said, adding that this was the 22nd Houthi attempt against an international shipping since Oct. 19.

In December, the White House also announced that it was encouraging allies to join the Combined Maritime Forces, a 39-member association that exists to counter the malign actions of non-state actors in international waters, as it seeks to push back the Houthis. .

Attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi rebels have driven away some of the world’s major shipping companies and oil giants, effectively diverting global trade away from a crucial artery for consumer goods and supply. of energy that is expected to cause delays and increases. prices.