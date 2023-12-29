Speculation over Jarome Luai’s playing future continues after he announces a new fashion brand with Penrith teammate Brian To’o.

Panthers playmaker reportedly signed with Wests Tigers

The agreement is not official, raising fears of a setback

A new trade deal with a fellow Penrith player fuels that speculation.

Jarome Luai has cast fresh doubt on his future with a post announcing the launch of a fashion brand with his good friend and Penrith teammate Brian To’o.

Luai has reportedly agreed to play with NRL wrestlers Wests Tigers from 2025 in a massive five-year, $6 million deal and has also reportedly told his Panthers teammates that he will leave the club.

However, the contract has not been made official, leading to speculation Luai could do a backflip and remain at the foot of the Blue Mountains, where he won three NRL premierships.

Speculation about a possible backflip has intensified with the fashion brand’s announcement, with both Luai and To’o sharing the news on their respective Instagram stories.

To’o (left) and Luai (right) won three premierships together at the Penrith Panthers and are now doing business with each other.

Luai announces the Universe 7 clothing brand even on her Instagram stories with To’o

The stamp is called Universe 7 and features anime characters representing To’o and Luai.

“Doing something cool with the broski, get it going,” Luai posted with a fire emoji.

‘What’s up family! “My son and I are about to launch our clothing brand so follow us and show some love @universe7even_ for more updates, big love,” To’o posted with a heart emoji.

The page doesn’t have any product images yet, but it already has more than 2,000 followers.

It comes after Luai recently took to social media to announce his engagement to his long-time partner amid speculation about his future in the NRL.

Luai announced his engagement to Bailey Paris Toleafoa on Instagram on Christmas Day, prompting reactions from several Panthers teammates, including Brian To’o and Sunia Turuva.

The duo are best friends and have also represented New South Wales several times together.

‘My guys! I couldn’t be happier for a deserving couple. Shotgun will be the best man,” To’o answered.

News Corp has reported that Luai has not yet made his decision, leaving the Tigers in a state of uncertainty.

Despite the initial plan to announce the deal before Christmas, the club remains optimistic that a deal will be reached and officially revealed in the coming days.

Luai attracted attention when he was absent from Panthers training last week after requesting leave.

This fueled speculation that he could leave Penrith early to join the Tigers in 2024.

The Panthers had offered Luai a two-year contract worth $850,000 per season, a significantly lower sum compared to the Tigers’ reported deal.