Fri. Dec 29th, 2023

    News

    15-Year-Old Australian Surfer Killed by Shark While Father Looked On

    By

    Dec 29, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    15-Year-Old Australian Surfer Killed by Shark While Father Looked On

    GoFundMe

    The 15-year-old boy who died after a shark attack at a remote beach on South Australia’s Yorke Peninsula has been identified by friends and family as talented surfer Khai Cowley—while the small town where the attack took place reels in shock.

    Cowley was surfing with his father at Ethel Beach at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday when he was attacked. His aunt, Lauryn Barley, identified the 15-year-old in a GoFundMe, part of a bid to raise money for funeral costs. Barley, who described Cowley as a “most beautiful soul taken from us 2 soon,” added her nephew is suspected to have been mauled by a great white.

    It is believed the shark ripped off the boy’s leg as the father watched. The pair lived just a few hours away in the city of Seaford.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: Israel expands offensive, Hamas warns only ceasefire will free hostages

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Detroit Pistons blow 21-point first half lead and lose to the Boston Celtics to tie the record for the NBA’s longest ever losing streak at 28 games

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Matildas star Sam Kerr and fiancee Kristie Mewis go shopping in Perth after getting engaged

    Dec 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: Israel expands offensive, Hamas warns only ceasefire will free hostages

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Detroit Pistons blow 21-point first half lead and lose to the Boston Celtics to tie the record for the NBA’s longest ever losing streak at 28 games

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Matildas star Sam Kerr and fiancee Kristie Mewis go shopping in Perth after getting engaged

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    COMIC: How a brutal dictatorship rose in Chechnya, and what my family had to do to survive it

    Dec 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy