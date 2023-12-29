15-Year-Old Australian Surfer Killed by Shark While Father Looked On

GoFundMe

The 15-year-old boy who died after a shark attack at a remote beach on South Australia’s Yorke Peninsula has been identified by friends and family as talented surfer Khai Cowley—while the small town where the attack took place reels in shock.

Cowley was surfing with his father at Ethel Beach at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday when he was attacked. His aunt, Lauryn Barley, identified the 15-year-old in a GoFundMe, part of a bid to raise money for funeral costs. Barley, who described Cowley as a “most beautiful soul taken from us 2 soon,” added her nephew is suspected to have been mauled by a great white.

It is believed the shark ripped off the boy’s leg as the father watched. The pair lived just a few hours away in the city of Seaford.

