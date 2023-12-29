Fri. Dec 29th, 2023

    COMIC: How a brutal dictatorship rose in Chechnya, and what my family had to do to survive it

    COMIC: How a brutal dictatorship rose in Chechnya, and what my family had to do to survive it

Josh Adams

    Josh Adams

    Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia has fought fiercely to keep Chechnya, a predominantly Muslim region in the North Caucasus, firmly under Moscow’s thumb. Chechnya sought to break away from the Russian Federation, but after two brutal wars Chechnya was subjugated by Vladimir Putin under the Kadyrov family. Today, it is led by the strongman authoritarian Ramzan Kadyrov, who has crushed opposition and his adversaries with a ferocity unseen elsewhere in the world, all while keeping Putin’s backing.

    Abubakar Yangulbaev is a proud Chechen who has devoted his life to the future of his homeland. The son of a judge, he is a human rights attorney who has attempted to put a spotlight on the abuses and depredations of the Kadyrov regime. He and his family have suffered dearly for that work.

    In this comic, you will hear about the rise of the Kadyrovs, what it is like to endure your country being taken over by thugs and killers, and how to survive in a brutal authoritarian regime. Business Insider is proud to present, Sons of Chechnya. 

     

