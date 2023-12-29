Matildas star Sam Kerr and fiancee Kristie Mewis go shopping in Perth after getting engaged

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has returned home to Perth for the first time since announcing his engagement to long-term girlfriend Kristie Mewis.

The happy couple were spotted doing some New Year’s Eve shopping in Fremantle on Thursday.

Sam, 33, opted for a low-key casual ensemble dressed in a black Jordan logo t-shirt, which he teamed with black shorts and white sneakers.

Without makeup, she wore her brunette locks tied behind her head while she and Kristie drank milkshakes.

American-born Kristie, 32, donned a white crop top and black running shorts.

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr (pictured right) has returned home to Perth for the first time since announcing his engagement to long-term girlfriend Kristie Mewis (pictured left).

The couple were spotted doing some New Year’s Eve shopping in Fremantle on Thursday.

She styled her hair into a ponytail, but then untied it and let her blonde locks flow behind her as she walked to the car.

The couple ran into some fans outside the mall, posing and smiling for several photos.

The sighting comes just weeks after Sam shared intimate photos of the moment he proposed to his long-term girlfriend.

Sam, 33, opted for a low-key casual ensemble dressed in a black Jordan logo T-shirt.

He paired his Jordan t-shirt with black shorts and white socks and sneakers.

Without makeup, Sam wore her brunette locks tied behind her head while she and Kristie drank milkshakes.

In the photos, Mewis appeared caught off guard as she smiled at Kerr, who was holding an open ring box.

The happy couple were elated as Sam raised her arm in joy, while Mewis snuggled close to her in another photo.

A close-up image of the enormous diamond in Mewis’ hand showed that Kerr clearly spared no expense for the occasion.

Kristie styled her hair into a ponytail, but then untied it and her blonde locks flowed behind her as she walked to the car.

The couple ran into some fans outside the mall, posing and smiling for several photos.

“September 1, 2023,” the couple captioned the photos.

Sam was seen wearing a blue button-down shirt along with a pair of black shorts in the photos. He completed his ensemble with white sneakers.

Mewis wore a blue cropped outfit and biker shorts for the special day, and also finished her outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

Kristie stretched her arms in the air while Sam had his crossed against his chest.

The couple was inundated with congratulations from their followers, including other sports celebrities.

“Congratulations,” wrote Australian cricketer David Warner.

‘Congratulations!!’ the official Matildas account added to the page.

The sighting comes just weeks after Sam shared intimate photos of the moment he proposed to his long-term girlfriend.

In the photos, the happy couple were elated as Sam raised her arm in joy, while Mewis snuggled close to her after the engagement.

A close-up of the huge diamond on Kristie’s hand showed that Kerr clearly spared no expense for her engagement to the American soccer star.

“Many congratulations,” wrote athlete Remy Siemsen.

It comes just weeks after Mewis confirmed to People magazine that the couple is engaged after months of speculation.

“(She is) my biggest supporter, always listening to me nag and complain about all, all of my crazy antics,” he told the publication.