Detroit Pistons blow 21-point first half lead and lose to the Boston Celtics to tie the record for the NBA’s longest ever losing streak at 28 games

The Detroit Pistons’ historic losing streak extended to 28 consecutive games and counting after suffering a 128-122 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics.

To add insult to injury, the Pistons wasted 21 points they put up during the second quarter to tie the longest losing streak in NBA history.

Detroit’s shocking streak had given them sole possession of the NBA record for the longest single-season streak in league history on Tuesday following a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Detroit’s embarrassing loss to the Celtics now ties the record set by the Philadelphia 76ers during a losing streak that spanned the 2014-15 season through the 2015-16 seasons.

Detroit was able to take a big lead early and led by 19 points as the game entered halftime. Their lead had reached 21 points during the first half.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis led the game with 35 points and fueled Boston’s victory.

However, things took an incredible turn during the third quarter, after the Celtics were able to fight back and tie it at 82-82 heading into the fourth quarter thanks to a 23-7 run.

Pistons superstar guard Cade Cunningham followed up his tremendous 41-point performance in Tuesday’s historic loss by scoring a team-high 31 as Detroit attempted to earn its first victory since Oct. 28.

Cunningham had scored an incredible 22 points in the first half alone before finishing the game with a total of 31 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Boston, on the other hand, was led by center Kristaps Porzingis, who finished the night with 35 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum finished the game with 31 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and five steals to record one of his biggest double-doubles of the season.

The game was all but decided in the final seconds when Cunningham was called for a goaltending violation with 8.7 seconds left when Tatum attempted a shot to break a 106-106 tie and give the Celtics a two-point lead.

Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic was able to secure a layup with less than five seconds left to force the game into overtime.

After overtime, guard Derrick White began playing like a man possessed to ensure the Celtics avoided an embarrassing loss on their home court.

White finished the night with 23 points.

Detroit’s next chance to end its losing streak will be Saturday night against the Toronto Raptors.

If the Pistons suffer another loss against Toronto, it will give them sole possession of the longest losing streak in NBA history at 29 games.