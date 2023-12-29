Chrissy Teigen pairs tiny shorts with a sheer top as she and husband John Legend celebrate his 45th birthday at The Polo Bar in New York.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend stepped out in style on Thursday while celebrating the musician’s 45th birthday at The Polo Bar in New York.

The model, 38, put on a leggy display in a pair of tiny black shorts and fishnet stockings for a night out.

The mother of four, who was spotted with her kids and John in Washington Square Park earlier in the day, paired the sizzling ensemble with a semi-sheer black top and added height to her frame with black heels.

She completed the look with a gold bag and wore her brunette locks in loose waves.

Meanwhile, the All of Me singer matched his wife in a black suit, wearing a silk button-down kimono-style jacket and black pants.

John sported a neatly trimmed beard to celebrate his birthday.

Chrissy wore glamorous makeup for the occasion, including eyeliner, pink lipstick and bronzer on her cheeks.

The loved-up couple held hands as they braved a bit of drizzle on their way out.

The duo enjoyed a night out without their kids, after spending the afternoon playing with drones with their two oldest children, Luna, seven, and Miles, five, in Washington Square Park.

As the family stepped out to celebrate the superstar turning a year older, John seemed to have a blast with his little ones, who were bundled up in quilted black jackets and hats.

Teigen was every inch the doting wife as she stood by her man’s side and walked arm in arm with him down the sidewalk toward the public park in Lower Manhattan.

Between throwing a soccer ball and flying drones, the cookbook author was seen bursting into a fit of laughter.

For her relaxed outing, the mother of four wore an off-the-shoulder puffer jacket, leggings, and $1,750 Prada booties.

The birthday boy looked warm in a beige puffer jacket over an off-white turtleneck, matching pants and white sneakers.

Luna looked absolutely adorable in a Moschino-print T-shirt with a teddy bear and her curly brown hair in pigtails.

Chrissy smiled as she enjoyed the night out with her spouse.

Chrissy walked up the stairs carefully.

The couple also shares a baby boy, named Wren Alexander, who was born on June 19, and 11-month-old daughter Esti.

The model and Legend initially met in 2006 while working on a music video shoot, and got engaged in 2011.

The happy couple waited two years before celebrating their wedding in Italy.

Meanwhile, his brother was wearing a hoodie with cars on it and pants with racing stripes on the sides.

Teigen and her husband started their family with the birth of their seven-year-old daughter Luna in April 2016, and welcomed Miles two years later.

The couple planned to have a third child in 2020, although the author had to have an abortion to save her life.

The two welcomed Esti last January and surprised many of their fans with the arrival of Wren five months later via surrogate.