Joe Flacco laughs at claims he FELL ASLEEP while leading Browns to playoff-clinching victory over Jets: ‘Guess our offense was boring me!’

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco laughed off claims that he appeared to fall asleep during Cleveland’s 37-20 victory over the New York Jets.

Amid celebrations for a famous victory, Amazon’s postgame team asked Flacco about the clip and he laughed before saying, “I think our offense was boring me a little.” “So we weren’t doing a good enough job.”

Cleveland’s offense was anything but boring, as Flacco got back at the Jets for refusing to even offer him a workout, let alone a contract after Aaron Rodgers was lost for the entire season after tearing his Achilles tendon in just four plays. it’s from the season.

Flacco torched New York for 296 yards in the first half and became the first quarterback in 34 games to surpass 300 yards against the Jets. He is also the first Cleveland quarterback to pass for over 300 in four straight games.

Speaking to Mike Garafolo after the match, Flacco was asked if he had fallen asleep and also if he could ever have expected to be in this position at the end of 2023.

“I don’t know, I can’t believe it,” Flacco said about falling asleep. ‘Was it in the second half? We can’t have been doing much.

Garafolo also asked the 38-year-old if he could have anticipated being in the playoffs with the Browns this season.

‘Not precisely. I don’t think so,’ Flacco said. ‘Especially not in this city. This city has been incredible. I can’t say enough about it. You felt it here tonight.

“Amazing atmosphere, really exciting to get the job done and get that playoff spot.”

As the Cleveland Browns stadium erupted in ‘Flacco’ chants at the end of the game, his extraordinary personal comeback was perhaps best summed up by his former Jets and Baltimore Ravens teammate, CJ Mosely.

‘Who would have thought the damn Browns would be screaming your name?’ Mosly said. ‘That shit is crazy.’

