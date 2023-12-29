Farmer Wants A Wife stars Brad Jones and Clare Hockings spark engagement rumors as she shows off diamond ring in Christmas photo.

<!–

Farmer Wants a Wife lovebirds Brad Jones and Clare Hockings surprised their fans this week by inadvertently sparking a rumor that they were engaged.

Clare, 28, posted a gallery of photos on Instagram of her and Brad, 32, celebrating Christmas with their newborn son Roy, which fans apparently read too much into.

One adorable photo shows the happy couple posing next to a Christmas tree with their little baby and another shows a female hand, with an engagement ring, holding Roy.

Fans immediately noticed the diamond ring on her hand and took to the comments section to ask Clare if she was secretly engaged.

‘Is that a wedding ring? Have I missed something?’ one fan asked and a second person added: “Is that an engagement ring?”

However, Clare was quick to quash the rumors and clarified that it was not her hand that appeared in the photo.

“Yes, it’s an engagement ring, but it’s not mine,” he replied.

While they may not have gotten engaged, Clare and Brad achieved another milestone earlier this month when they welcomed their first child.

The fan favorites announced the exciting news on Brad’s social media and shared a beautiful photo of them spoiling their newborn son.

The photo, which appears to have been taken on Brad’s farm, shows little Roy wrapped in a blanket, held by his proud dad, as Clare looks on lovingly.

“Roy Grahame Jones has arrived,” she captioned the gorgeous image, along with a smiling emoji.

The couple announced in June that Clare was pregnant, just a month after her appearance on the Channel 7 reality show’s season 13 reunion.

"We didn't think it would happen as quickly as it did," Brad told the publication in July, adding that the joy of their baby was a surprise.

“We didn’t think it would happen as quickly as it did,” Brad told the publication, adding, “We’re on the same page and we’re happy living together.”

Brad and Clare gained fans when their romance blossomed during the 2023 season of the Seven dating series Farmer Wants a Wife and their relationship remains as strong as ever.