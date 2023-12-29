A ‘question mark’ hangs over Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s ‘perfect’ marital status amid claims they ‘have drifted apart as a couple’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have “drifted apart as a couple,” according to a recent report.

The genetically blessed duo, who have been married for more than 10 years, recently revealed that all was not well in paradise after they went on a separate vacation.

Now a source close to the couple has said In contact magazine that despite maintaining a united front for their family and spending Christmas together, the duo have been drifting apart for some time now..

“The status of Chris and Elsa’s marriage is a question mark,” the source told the publication.

‘Separate holidays are a huge red flag, but it’s more than that. They are still very much a close-knit family, but have grown apart as a couple.

The source claimed that Chris wants to live a “simpler life,” but “Elsa wants more.”

“They were the perfect husband and wife team for a long time – they were both wonderful, beautiful children. Everything seemed perfect. But things have definitely changed,’ they added.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Chris and Elsa for comment.

tThe couple has spent a significant amount of vacation time separately in recent months, leading fans to wonder if all is well in paradise.

Since fans expressed their concerns, Chris shared a picture of him and Elsa. to Instagram, showing the couple sunbathing aboard a boat.

The chat began when Elsa and the couple’s children put up the family Christmas tree at their Byron Bay mansion without Chris.

I haven’t seen you and Chris together in a while. I hope everything is fine,” commented a follower under the photos that the Spanish star of the Hemsworth clan published decorating the house.

‘Where’s Chris?’ Another concerned fan wrote, while one pointed out that the couple have been taking fewer photos together than usual.

Chris and Elsa recently celebrated Christmas at their $20 million Byron Bay home. The couple were joined on the day by their family, including Chris’s brother Liam, 33, and Luke, 43, who got into the festive spirit by dressing up. Everything in the photo

In October, Elsa flew to Japan with the couple’s twin children, Tristan and nine-year-old Sasha, without her husband.

In November, the couple went on separate trips again.

Elsa traveled back to her native Spain to attend The Woman Awards, where she posed up a storm in a daring backless dress.

Chris was conspicuously absent, opting to travel to Abu Dhabi for a family getaway with his brothers Liam and Luke, their partners Gabrielle and Samantha and the brothers’ famous parents, Craig and Leonie.

Chris’s twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, also joined their dad on the whirlwind trip.

It is unclear whether India accompanied her mother or father on their respective trips.

The action star was also in the UAE capital to attend the F1 Grand Prix with his famous brothers and male friends.

Earlier this month, Chris traveled to Brazil to promote his new film Furiosa alongside co-star Anya-Taylor Joy.

Chris and Elsa married over the Christmas holidays in 2010.

The couple live in a $30 million mansion in Broken Head, near Byron Bay, after moving from Los Angeles to Australia nine years ago.