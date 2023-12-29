Jamie Carragher calls for more technology after VAR failed to rule out Tomas Soucek’s controversial opener in West Ham’s win over Arsenal… as he says ‘the ball peeked out’ before Jarrod Bowen’s cross on the line background.

West Ham recorded an impressive 2-0 victory against title-chasing Arsenal on Thursday.

Jamie Carragher called for more technology after Soucek’s controversial goal

Jamie Carragher believes referees need more technology after Tomas Soucek’s controversial first goal against Arsenal, with VAR unable to determine whether the ball had gone out of play before Jarrod Bowen crossed the ball again.

West Ham claimed a famous 2-0 victory at title-chasing Arsenal on Thursday night thanks to Soucek’s goal before former Gunners defender Konstantinos Mavropanos headed home in the second half.

However, there was controversy with VAR once again in a game involving the Gunners after claims the ball had crossed the byline before Bowen hooked the ball across goal for Soucek to push home. for the first goal.

It is not the first time Arsenal have found themselves on the wrong end of a marginal backline decision after Mikel Arteta was furious that Anthony Gordon’s goal was allowed to stand in the 1-0 defeat. against Newcastle last month in similar circumstances.

Carragher believes such calls are “virtually impossible” to get right with the assistant on the opposite side of the pitch and questioned whether it was possible to have technology along the backline.

Football already has goal-line technology to immediately notify referees when the ball has crossed the line, but referees have found it much more difficult to make decisions in other circumstances.

Arteta, who went on a furious rant the last time Arsenal were on the wrong side of a controversial VAR decision, insisting the current technology was “not good enough”.

He said: “If the technology we have right now is not good enough to give us that answer (of whether the ball went out), what we have to do is, without that, win the game.”

‘I haven’t seen it. They say it is not conclusive. It’s a shame that with the technology we have it’s not clear enough to tell if it’s inside or outside.

‘It’s done. He went away. There’s nothing we can do about it now.

Arsenal, who managed 30 shots to West Ham’s six, have now taken just four points from their last four league games.

Moyes said of his historic night: ‘It was brilliant defensive work, with great structure, organization and discipline. They had a lot of ball, too much for my taste, but we did a great job.

“Arsenal played incredibly well and put us under a lot of pressure, but we have to say that a lot of football is defensive. Sometimes you don’t want to talk about it too much, but we did a really good job.

“Arsenal used to make a living doing that here, if you remember. I thought we defended fantastically well.