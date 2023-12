NNA – Friday witnessed an increase of 5,000 Lebanese pounds in the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline, while the rates for diesel and gas remained stable. The updated prices are as follows:

95-octane gasoline: LBP 1,489,000

98-octane gasoline: LBP 1,529,000

Diesel: LBP 1,475,000

Gas: LBP 944,000

=========R.H.