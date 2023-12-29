Fri. Dec 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Netanyahu confirms Israel engaged in new talks on releasing hostages

    By

    Dec 29, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – During a meeting on Thursday with representatives of captives still being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that his government was engaged in negotiations to return ldquo;everyone.rdquo;

    ldquo;This is our goal,rdquo; Netanyahu told representatives of 28 families, according to a statement by the Prime Ministerrsquo;s Office in Jerusalem.

    ldquo;We are holding contacts at this very moment. I cannot detail the status. We are working to return them all,rdquo; stated the premier, in an apparent reference to renewed negotiations with the Hamas terror organization.

    According to local reports, Netanyahu described the indirect negotiations, which have mainly been conducted through Qatar and Egypt, as a ldquo;tug of warrdquo; with ups and downs, and assured families quot;the military pressure on Hamas was bearing fruit.quot;mdash;agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    English footballer Gemma Wiseman dies aged 33: The star who won bronze at the World Deaf Championship with his wife was found dead in a forest just before Christmas, leaving her family ‘devastated’

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Exiting MPs share their views on the state of politics: ‘Toxic atmosphere’ – National | Globalnews.ca

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    AI will help the US maintain its economic dominance over China, strategists say

    Dec 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    English footballer Gemma Wiseman dies aged 33: The star who won bronze at the World Deaf Championship with his wife was found dead in a forest just before Christmas, leaving her family ‘devastated’

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Exiting MPs share their views on the state of politics: ‘Toxic atmosphere’ – National | Globalnews.ca

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    AI will help the US maintain its economic dominance over China, strategists say

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Why Does Everyone Hate Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ All of a Sudden?

    Dec 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy