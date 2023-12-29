Netanyahu confirms Israel engaged in new talks on releasing hostages

NNA – During a meeting on Thursday with representatives of captives still being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that his government was engaged in negotiations to return ldquo;everyone.rdquo;

ldquo;This is our goal,rdquo; Netanyahu told representatives of 28 families, according to a statement by the Prime Ministerrsquo;s Office in Jerusalem.

ldquo;We are holding contacts at this very moment. I cannot detail the status. We are working to return them all,rdquo; stated the premier, in an apparent reference to renewed negotiations with the Hamas terror organization.

According to local reports, Netanyahu described the indirect negotiations, which have mainly been conducted through Qatar and Egypt, as a ldquo;tug of warrdquo; with ups and downs, and assured families quot;the military pressure on Hamas was bearing fruit.quot;mdash;agenciesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.