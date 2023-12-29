Fri. Dec 29th, 2023

    Iranian president’s wife arrives in Lebanon to partake in cultural events

    NNA – The wife of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a lecturer at the Shahid Beheshti University, Dr. Alam al-Huda, arrived at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut on Friday morning.nbsp;

    Her visit to Lebanon is to partake in cultural and national activities.nbsp;

    She was received by Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Al-Mortada, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mojtaba Amani, and delegations from women#39;s organizations affiliated with the political movements of #39;Amal,#39; #39;Hezbollah,#39; and #39;Islamic Jihad.#39;

