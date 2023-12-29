Fri. Dec 29th, 2023

    Why Does Everyone Hate Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' All of a Sudden?

    Many people, it seems, have been personally attacked by Bradley Cooper. I’m not entirely sure what he’s done to them.

    Maybe they were on one of his film sets, where, he recently revealed, he doesn’t allow chairs for people to sit in during down time. That I get. Being seated or, preferably, reclined at most as often as possible, if not at all times, is incredibly important to me. (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s Grandpa Joe is a lifelong hero of mine.) But the vitriol that surfaced over the holiday weekend related to Cooper, his new film Maestro, and what appears to be his soul-seizing desire to win an Oscar is outsized to any fair criticisms there are to be made of the movie or his award ambitions.

    Cooper stars as legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein in the film, a biopic that centers on his complicated marriage to actress Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan), who he was with until her death—and through several affairs with men and women. It has received mostly positive reviews, with a contingent of ecstatic raves. What already seemed an obvious awards player became a surefire frontrunner in major categories. That would be surprising news if you lurk on its Letterboxd page or in certain corners of social media, where a dislike of the film—or, at least, its presence in the awards race—is growing in volume.

