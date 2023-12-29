English footballer Gemma Wiseman dies aged 33: The star who won bronze at the World Deaf Championship with his wife was found dead in a forest just before Christmas, leaving her family ‘devastated’

English footballer Gemma Wiseman, 33, found dead days before Christmas

Wiseman won bronze for the UK alongside his wife at the World Deaf Championships

For confidential support call Samaritans on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org

An English footballer, who won a bronze medal for the United Kingdom with her wife, tragically died just days before Christmas.

Gemma Wiseman, 33, helped guide the UK to a third-place finish at the World Deaf Football Championships in Italy in 2016.

His body was discovered by a member of the public in woodland on December 16 near Wilkinson Road in Rackheath, near Norwich.

Wiseman leaves behind his wife Laura and three-year-old daughter, who are “devastated” by his loss.

Since his death, a GoFundMe The page has been set up and has raised £7,500.

A statement posted on the site said: “On December 16, 2023, Gemma sadly took her own life. Her family and friends are absolutely devastated.

‘Gemma was a kind and caring person with a great sense of humour. Wherever she went, she brought laughter and energy with her and she easily made friends with anyone who was lucky enough to meet her.

‘Gemma leaves behind her devoted wife, Laura, and three-year-old daughter, who are completely lost without her.

‘We are kindly asking for donations to help pay for Gemma’s funeral and give her the send-off she truly deserves. So if you can donate anything we would greatly appreciate it.

‘Laura is extremely grateful for everyone’s help and support at this difficult time.

“It is good not to be good”.

An inquest into his death opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court at County Hall on December 28, while an inquest will be held in July next year to determine the official cause of his death.

Wiseman had been working as a teaching assistant while continuing to play football for various local clubs.

Supporters were left distraught by Wiseman’s death and left messages of support for his family on his GoFundMe page.

‘It’s very sad to hear this. I didn’t know Gemma but I recognized her from the deaf festival. “I remember Gemma and Laura taking Allie to the bear clinic to get her bear some headphones,” one commenter said.

Another added: ‘I’m so sorry to read this. We worked together in 2014 for Break. Gemma had the sweetest, kindest soul. Then we saw each other on Sunday mornings while our daughters played soccer together. A happy, friendly face that I would see from time to time. I’m really sorry. Rest in peace, lovely lady.’

In 2016, Manchester United legend Gary Neville donated £20,000 to help the men’s and women’s deaf football teams win the 2017 Deaflympics.

The footballer-turned-pundit made the donation in response to a tweet from GB women’s team captain Claire Stancliffe when she discovered that neither the Premier League nor the FA were offering financial support to Britain’s deaf teams.

“I will if they don’t,” he tweeted in 2016.

