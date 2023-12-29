Introducing DiGen Art: Pioneering Digital Art Gallery Opens in Lebanon

nbsp;

NNA – DiGen Art, short for "Digitally Generated Art," proudly opened its doors yesterday, ushering in a new era for art enthusiasts in Lebanon. Located in the vibrant Hamra District of Beirut, DiGen Art is the first gallery in Lebanon exclusively dedicated to digital art.

With a mission to propel the digital art movement in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), DiGen Art is committed to extensive research, public education, and uplifting emerging artists. The gallery's vision is to celebrate the rich cultural history of the region, especially its pioneering role in algorithmic art practices while ensuring that MENA remains an integral part of the global digital revolution.

"At DiGen, we are captivated by the convergence of art and technology, exploring a diverse array of art forms including digital illustration/animation, creative coding, Artificial Intelligence art (AI art), Virtual Reality (VR)/Augmented Reality (AR), and other exciting applications of upcoming technologies" says Alex Rayes, co-founder of DiGen Art.

The gallery's flagship space in Beirut transcends traditional boundaries, serving as not just an art gallery but also a dynamic creative space and laboratory. Here, experimentation with new technologies is encouraged, complemented by a growing library of relevant books and a calendar of engaging events, including hackathons, lectures, and workshops.

The gallery space itself boasts screens of various sizes, displaying an array of static and dynamic art pieces created with digital tools such as creative software, coding, and AI.

DiGen Art also proudly showcases its private collection of generative art dating from the 1970s to the present, offering visitors a unique journey through the evolution of digital creativity.

"The transformation of art into a digital expression of our identities is reshaping the art world, and we are determined to lead this revolution" adds Camille Hajjar, co-founder.

The co-founders of DiGen Art, the epicenter of digital art in Lebanon invite artists, collectors, enthusiasts, and the curious alike to join them for an unforgettable journey of innovation and inspiration and are looking forward to welcoming them in their new space.

