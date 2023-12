NNA – The Islamic Resistance on Friday released a statement declaring its support for the resilient Palestinian people in Gaza and endorsing their valiant and honorable resistance.nbsp;

ldquo;Fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 10:30 am on Friday, December 29, 2023, a crane carrying espionage equipment and gear in Dovev Farms with appropriate weaponry, resulting in a direct hit,rdquo; the statement read.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.