Why Trump May Find Himself in Jail Sooner Than He Thinks

    The countdown is on for Donald Trump’s D.C. trial in March. And while Trump has faced jail threats over his inability to abide by gag orders with his recent bank fraud trial in New York, the charges he’s facing for his attempts at overturning the 2020 election are criminal in nature—and that means the federal judge overseeing the case has far greater power to punish Trump for not keeping his mouth shut.

    The simple reason Trump may find himself in jail a lot sooner than he or anyone else thinks is because Trump shows hardly any restraint when it comes to speaking out about his trial, special prosecutor Jack Smith—who he now routinely refers to as “Deranged Jack Smith”—or court staff who he thinks are treating him unfairly.

    While jailing Trump for disobeying a gag order would be a controversial move, it’s certainly not out of the question.

