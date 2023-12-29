The PR ‘Mastermind’ Behind Taylor Swift’s World Dominance

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

“You see that redhead?” Taylor Swift asks a red carpet photographer who has requested a photo of her at the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film premiere, pointing to a woman in a plaid sheath dress and knee-high black boots. “She’ll tell me what to do.”

The most powerful artist in the world answers to one person: her flame-haired publicist, Tree Paine.

Among Swifties, Paine is a legend. Fans speculate that the PR maven is powerful enough to control the media as a whole and must approve every single mention of Swift in the press, or that she has carefully kept Swift closeted for years, or that she had Swift strategically show up to a Chiefs-Jets NFL game in October so that Google searches for “Taylor Swift Jets” would no longer be dominated with stories about her private plane emissions. Swifties would credit Paine for the weather if they could—and probably have.

