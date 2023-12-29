The soccer star dies at the age of 25 after a tragic accident during the Christmas holidays in Prague

Perth football star tragically died while on holiday

Dakota Baldwin-Wright was involved in a tram accident

Tributes have poured in for the popular ruckman

Footy is in mourning after a popular WAFL player died in a tragic accident during a Christmas holiday in Europe.

According Western AustraliaDakota Baldwin-Wright, 25, died this week after an accident with a tram while traveling to Prague.

The family of the football star, who played 44 games for the Perth Demons WAFL team, is heading to the Czech Republic following his shock death and receiving consular assistance from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian who died in Prague,” a department spokesperson said.

‘We send our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time. Due to our privacy obligations, we are unable to provide further comment.’

The ruckman was reportedly involved in a tram accident in Prague before Christmas.

Perth Football Club president Adrian Barich paid tribute to the youngster, who enjoyed a strong end to the season in which he earned his first vote for the Sandover Medal.

“The Perth Football Club is stunned, shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of our popular ruckman Dakota Baldwin-Wright,” Barich said.

‘Dakota was an exceptional young man and was much admired and loved at Perth Football Club. This is a terrible tragedy for Dakota’s loved ones and our deepest condolences go out to them.

“His passing also shook our playing group as he was a respected member of our senior team.”

WA Football Commission chairman Wayne Martin added: “Our thoughts at this time are with Dakota’s family, friends and Perth Football Club.”

Baldwin-Wright was a talented ruckman who played 44 games for the Demons during his six seasons at the club.

He had decided to step away from football for the 2024 season to spend 12 months traveling before his tragic death.

Consular assistance typically includes support and guidance for families and liaison with local and Australian authorities to assist with funeral and repatriation arrangements.