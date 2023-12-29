Stockton Beach drowning: Kyrus Macalalad remembered after his death on Port Stephens beach

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A grieving family has paid tribute to their son and brother who tragically drowned after becoming trapped in a rip that almost claimed the lives of his three friends.

Kyrus Macalalad, 33, was swimming with friends when they got into trouble at Stockton Beach in Port Stephens, Hunter region of New South Wales, on Wednesday afternoon.

While one member of the group was able to return to shore safely, Mr Macalalad and his two companions had to be pulled from the surf by passersby.

Macalalad could not be saved despite desperate attempts by rescuers and died at the scene.

A friend was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while another man was transported in stable condition.

A third man was treated at the scene but did not require any further treatment.

Macalalad’s heartbroken family have remembered the 33-year-old as someone “loved by all”.

“Thank you for being a good person inside and out, you are loved by everyone for your goodness and kindness,” said his parents Dolan and Marlo Macalalad. 7 news.

“Kyrus is a perfect example of what an older brother is, he always took care of his friends and family,” said his brother Lexus.

“I will miss you, we love you very much, fly high Kyrus,” said his other brother, Jeko.

Mr Macalalad’s death was the third drowning at the same beach in the last four weeks.

A 47-year-old man drowned on December 16 at Birubi Beach, which is a few kilometers north of Stockton Beach.

A Sydney man is also believed to have drowned after being washed away on Stockton Beach on November 26.

Stockton Beach is located on a large stretch of coastline stretching from the Newcastle suburb of Stockton to the Worimi Conservation Lands area in Port Stephens.

It is sometimes known for its treacherous conditions and has strong currents and sudden drop-offs.

Surf Life Saving NSW duty officer Glen Dunkley said surf lifesavers were unable to patrol the entire stretch.

He said additional surf rescue teams from Sydney arrived on Thursday to help patrol the area, bringing extra jet skis and jet skis.

“They will be supporting our team and first responders over the next few days until the New Year,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

Stockton Beach may seem calm with small waves, but lifeguards have warned of dangerous breaks

They will be active in Birubi doing water patrols. They will also help educate people by talking to people on the beach and letting them know where it is safe to go in the water.

“They have also brought in additional vehicles for duty officers, as well as two additional duty officers to support ours.”

He said the problem with Stockton Beach, especially the 20km stretch from Birubi Beach to Lavis Lane, is that it can seem quiet.

“That stretch is one of the best in the world, but part of it is not patrolled,” he said.

‘It looks attractive, so flat with little waves. But swimmers can’t see what’s happening underwater, especially in the case of waves. That’s when they get into trouble.

Dunkley said the drownings have taken a toll on lifeguards and paramedics.

‘It is distressing and disturbing. “It’s a huge cost and the flow reaches our families and impacts everyone,” he said.

“We are doing everything we can right now so everyone can enjoy the beach safely.”