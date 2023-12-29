Fans mock Roberto De Zerbi’s problematic reaction to West Ham’s 2-0 win over Arsenal… but Brighton face the Hammers next!

Roberto De Zerbi was concerned after learning of West Ham’s victory against Arsenal.

It comes as Brighton travel to face the Hammers on Tuesday night.

Watch out for Liverpool and Arsenal! Man City are ready to do what they always do and hit top speed at this stage of the season

Roberto De Zerbi seemed surprised and worried upon learning of West Ham’s 2-0 victory against Arsenal.

David Moyes’ side have recorded back-to-back wins against Manchester United and the Gunners, and the Hammers will now face Brighton on Tuesday night.

While De Zerbi’s men recorded a great 4-2 victory against Tottenham on Thursday, with Pervis Estupinan scoring a sensational goal from outside the box, the Brighton boss was concerned when he learned of the result at the Emirates during his post-match press conference. .

A voice off camera can be heard whispering to the Italian: “2-0 to West Ham” as he addresses the media.

De Zerbi can be heard replying: “2-0?” he looks worried, before the person adds: “West Ham.”

Roberto De Zerbi was worried after learning of West Ham’s victory against Arsenal.

The Hammers have now secured back-to-back wins against Man United and Arsenal, after beating the title contenders 2-0 on Thursday.

The Brighton manager showed an anxious look, gritting his teeth before heading to the reporters’ room, proceeding to continue his press conference.

But fans mocked the coach on social media with one writing on X (formerly Twitter): “He remembered he had Saliba in his FPL.”

Tomas Soucek opened the scoring for West Ham in the 13th minute, before Konstantinos Mavropanos headed in to double their lead 10 minutes after the break.

Despite the score, Arsenal had 74 percent of the possession, 30 attempts on goal and eight shots on goal. David Moyes’ team, on the other hand, had six attempts, but was more accurate and hit three of them on goal.

Brighton also suffered a similar defeat against West Ham in August, with the Seagulls having 78 per cent possession, 26 attempts on goal and 10 shots on goal, but were ultimately beaten 3-1 by the Irons, who by comparison only had 12 attempts.

Speaking about De Zerbi, another fan said: ‘They had a similar match earlier this season with West Ham. De Zerbi knows it!’

One wrote: “He understands because his team also lost to West Ham at home.”

“He’ll be next to play them, to be honest he’s just worried about them being in good shape,” added another.

Meanwhile, Brighton moved ahead of Newcastle in the Premier League on Thursday night after claiming victory against Tottenham.

And after the game, De Zerbi praised his team saying: BBC Match of the Day: ‘We played fantastic football for 80 minutes and then we were unlucky in the first goal we conceded. Then we suffered the quality of Tottenham.

Fans have noted that Brighton will play West Ham next Tuesday with David Moyes’ side in top form.

Defeat could prove costly in Arsenal’s title fight as the Gunners miss the chance to overtake Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Brighton beat Tottenham 4-2 at the Amex Stadium and moved up to eighth place in the league

‘Tottenham is the team that has played the best football in the first part of the season. We have to accept this reaction.

‘We have to accept conceding a goal in this way. If we are able to win 4-0 and concede a goal that way it is because we are showing a lot of character, courage and quality for 80 minutes, and sometimes we have to accept these mistakes.

“I think this season was the best performance. Not only for Joao Pedro and Billy Gimour, I speak in general for Brighton.

‘I’m very lucky to be the coach of this team with these players. I’m very happy with the passion they have, they have everything.’