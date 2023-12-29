Fri. Dec 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Unidentified Object Entered Poland From Direction Of Ukraine, Polish Army Says

    By

    Dec 29, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – An unidentified aerial object entered the airspace of Poland from the direction of the border with Ukraine early on December 29, the Polish Army#39;s Operational Command said. quot;In the morning, an unidentified aerial object entered the airspace of the Republic of Poland from the side of the border with Ukraine, and from the moment it crossed the border until the signal disappeared, it was observed by the radars of the country#39;s air-defense system,quot; the operational command said on X, formerly Twitter. It said that quot;In accordance with applicable procedures, the operational commander of the armed forces mobilized the available forces and resources at his disposal.quot; The incident coincided with a massive overnight air attack by Russia on Ukraine.–Reutersnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ======R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Don’t use miracle slimming jabs like Ozempic and Wegovy to counter any Christmas ‘gluttony’ because they are not a ‘quick fix’, warn experts

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    ‘Another WASTED masterclass’: Arsenal fans criticize Martin Odegaard’s teammates for letting him down in defeat to West Ham as he puts in ‘9/10’ performance

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Amazon sold energy supplements for men that secretly contained erectile dysfunction treatments like Viagra, warns FDA

    Dec 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Don’t use miracle slimming jabs like Ozempic and Wegovy to counter any Christmas ‘gluttony’ because they are not a ‘quick fix’, warn experts

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    ‘Another WASTED masterclass’: Arsenal fans criticize Martin Odegaard’s teammates for letting him down in defeat to West Ham as he puts in ‘9/10’ performance

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Amazon sold energy supplements for men that secretly contained erectile dysfunction treatments like Viagra, warns FDA

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    A huge tornado on the sun released a cloud of hot gas 6 times the size of the Earth

    Dec 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy