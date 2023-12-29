Fri. Dec 29th, 2023

    Nine Hospitalized After Giant Rogue Wave Smashes Into California Coast

    Nine people were hospitalized after being hit by a rogue wave in California on Thursday as huge swells lash the state’s coastline.

    Video footage recorded by a witness at Pierpont Beach in Ventura at around 11 a.m. shows bystanders attempting to flee as the water rushes onto land. Several people are submerged as they try to run, with buildings also reportedly damaged in the incident.

    Witnesses said some of the victims sustained broken bones, according to KTLA. The station also cited the Ventura City Fire Department in saying that two of the nine people rushed to the hospital were in critical condition on Thursday night.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

