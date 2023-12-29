‘Another WASTED masterclass’: Arsenal fans criticize Martin Odegaard’s teammates for letting him down in defeat to West Ham as he puts in ‘9/10’ performance

Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Thursday night at the Emirates.

Martin Odegaard gave a captain’s performance during the match

Watch out for Liverpool and Arsenal! Man City are ready to do what they always do and hit top speed at this stage of the season – Listen everything is beginning

Arsenal fans criticized their team following their 2-0 defeat against West Ham after a video of Martin Odegaard’s highlights went viral online.

The midfielder put in a captain’s performance during the match but failed to inspire his team to victory, with many Gunners fans taking to social media to criticize his team-mates for letting him down.

West Ham took the lead in the match after just 13 minutes, with Tomas Soucek hammering home a controversial pass from Jarrod Bowen on the byline after the ball appeared to be out of play.

The visitors doubled their lead after the break with a Konstantinos Mavropanos header to seal three points for David Moyes’ side.

Despite the defeat, Odegaard’s team The highlight reel appeared online. showcasing the Arsenal star’s creative brilliance on the ball, evading West Ham players while playing masterfully with teammates Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka on several occasions.

Arsenal fans praised his ‘monsterclass’ performance during the game before criticizing his team-mates for letting him down.

Despite this, fans have criticized Odegaard’s teammates online, with one stating: “Sublime footballer.” He deserved much better yesterday.”

Another added: “My captain put in a 9/10 performance only for the bums to lose 2-0… I really hate that club.”

Others praised Odegaard’s performance as a “monster class” as Arsenal had 30 attempts on goal during the match but only managed eight shots on target.

“I’m sick to my stomach bro this monster class in a 2-0 loss…” one wrote, while another added: “I saw the same people blaming him for today like they do every week.” Have a full seat. Another WASTED masterclass.’

Losing to a rival club may never be easy, but one fan hinted that Odegaard’s failure to receive the recognition he deserved for his sublime performance may hurt more than defeat.

“The fact that this masterclass was wasted and he left the field without at least one assist and a man of the match award hurt more than the defeat itself.”

It was Arsenal’s first home defeat this season and the Gunners failed to overtake Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

They sit two points behind the Merseyside side in second place, and Arteta expressed his frustrations after the match, adding that his team deserved to win the match.

“This is football,” Arteta said. ‘We look at how much we generate. The result is very disappointing. They were better than us in both sections.

‘It is what it is. We have to try to generate. We haven’t scored with 30 shots. I can’t imagine a more dominant game.

‘Today was not enough to win the game. It’s football. The team generates so much, normally you are going to win games.

“Against Brighton we generated a lot and against Liverpool too. Today the team deserves to win the game.”