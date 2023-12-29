Don’t use miracle slimming jabs like Ozempic and Wegovy to counter any Christmas ‘gluttony’ because they are not a ‘quick fix’, warn experts

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Slimming hopefuls were today urged not to rely on weight loss coups as a “quick fix” in the New Year.

‘Miracle’ slimming hits like Ozempic and Wegovy have been shown to help people lose up to second place.

But experts say anyone who relies on them to combat “Christmas gluttony” will be “disappointed.”

Dr Simon Cork, senior lecturer in physiology at Anglia Ruskin University, said: “These drugs are not a quick fix for weight loss.”

Instead, he told him The Guardian “They need people to follow strict diet and exercise regimens.”

Wegovy and Ozempic work by causing the body to produce a hormone called GLP-1 that is released naturally from the intestines after meals.

Despite being hailed as one of the most powerful pharmaceutical tools to date, trials have also shown that Wegovy users can quickly regain pounds once they stop taking the fat-fighting medication and it can trigger a variety of effects. unpleasant side effects. Users often complain of nausea, constipation, and diarrhea after taking the medication.

Ed Gamble has criticized the "crazy" use of diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss. The comedian said that "it drives me crazy." Gamble, a type 1 diabetic, who is also the host of the Off Menu podcast, told the Radio Times podcast that managing the condition was "very stressful" and that he didn't understand why non-diabetics who don't need the vaccine "take the vaccine." part of that burden on themselves.' And he added: 'It drives me crazy. There's Ozempic and the Zoe app that uses the technology that diabetics use to monitor our weight and body health to tell healthy people which foods raise their blood sugar. 'I could have told you that if you eat a basket of grapes that will happen. 'But you don't have to worry about that because you have a functioning pancreas!'

Feathers, taken once a day, trick the brain into thinking the body is full, curbing appetite.

The effects can be visible in a few weeks.

Patients who consume them report feeling repulsed by their favorite foods, such as coffee, chocolate, and fried chicken.

But trials show that users of semaglutide (the powerful ingredient in both Ozempic and Wegovy) can regain weight as soon as they stop taking it.

Obesity experts have previously argued that they may need to be used as lifelong medications.

Dr Cork added that taking these medications “will not prevent weight gain in those who overindulge during the Christmas period”.

Semaglutide, as well as its rival drugs liraglutide and tirzepatide, have been hailed as monumental advances in the war against obesity.

But a surge in demand for vaccines, fueled by celebrity endorsements, has also sent global stocks wear out.

The shortage is expected to last until mid-2024 at the earliest.

Consultant endocrinologist Dr Harshal Deshmukh, from the University of Hull, told The Guardian: “It is not advisable to use appetite suppressants to counteract the effects of festive season indulgence through a binge-then-diet approach.”

‘Doctors prescribe these medications according to specific indications, after a thorough evaluation that considers contraindications.

“In addition, they require gradual titration over time to achieve optimal efficacy, so their random use during the festive season is not recommended.

“Purchasing these medications through online pharmacies without thorough evaluation is strongly discouraged.”

A UK study found that people who used Wegovy experienced rapid weight loss, losing 18 percent of their weight in 68 weeks. They regained two-thirds of that weight, or 12 percent of their original body weight, in the year after stopping the weekly injections. Experts say the drug should be used throughout life to avoid weight loss

Ozempic is available on the NHS as a treatment to control blood glucose levels in people with type 2 diabetes. In May, it was also approved for weight loss under the brand name Wegovy and was launched in September on the NHS for weight loss. weight in overweight or obese patients with weight-related health problems.

Last month, UK officials revealed they had seized more than 300 potentially fake Ozempic pens. Fake versions of Saxenda, the branded version of liraglutide, obtained through “non-legitimate routes” had also been reported to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Up to five Britons have also been hospitalized with life-threatening side effects from taking fake versions bought online.

Its spectacular slimming effects led doctors and pharmacists to distribute it “off label” to people who want to lose weight.

However, health chiefs urged against it due to supply problems, warning it would put the lives of diabetics at risk.

Wegovy was approved earlier this year, specifically for weight loss.

A month’s supply is available privately from the likes of Boots and Superdrug for around £200. The eligibility criteria for people wanting to get the medicine on the NHS are strict.

Although incredibly effective, the medications are not without side effects.

