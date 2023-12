NNA – Nabatieh – At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Friday, an Israeli drone launched an aerial assault by directing an airstrike towards a civilian carnbsp;on the road to the southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun in the Bint Jbeil District. The drone fired a guided missile at the vehicle, setting it ablaze.nbsp;

