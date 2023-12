NNA – The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli army#39;s ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has risen to 21,507, with 55,915 injured, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Friday.nbsp;

The ministry said in a statement that 187 more people were killed and 312 others injured in the past 24 hours. — Anadolunbsp;news agency

================== L.Y