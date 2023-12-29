Ioan Gruffudd’s girlfriend Bianca Wallace responds to pregnancy speculation after wearing white illusion dress

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ioan Gruffudd’s girlfriend Bianca Wallace has responded to speculation she is pregnant, after turning heads in a white illusion dress.

The actress, 31, took to Instagram to share a glowing selfie in a pretty white dress, with the caption that she was “a happy girl living life.”

However, Bianca later shared a comment responding to another user saying she had been “crushed” with messages asking if she was pregnant.

She noted that her white striped dress “gave that illusion to her belly” and clarified that she was not pregnant.

Captioning her post, Bianca wrote: “Just a happy girl, happy living life.”

A fan then commented: “I dreamed you were pregnant and that you and Ioan had a beautiful baby girl.”

Bianca then replied: ‘That’s a nice dream, I’ve had my inbox smashed this morning by people asking me if I am!

‘Apparently the lines of my dress are giving that illusion to my tummy! It’s just the dress!’

Bianca has been dating Liar star Ioan since 2021, after he split from wife Alice Evans in March of that year.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that Alice is in dire financial straits and has told friends she can’t pay rent or food, and is thinking about taking a job at Starbucks.

Alice announced in January 2021 that Ioan was leaving her after 20 years of marriage and in October of that year he made his relationship with Bianca public.

He has told friends that the money he made from the sale of the marital home, believed to be worth $100,000, has gone, much of it to lawyers, and he is now in a financial crisis.

A friend said: ‘Alice has been very upset and says she can’t afford to pay the rent when it is due at the end of this month, at least not if they want to eat, and she has just hit financial rock bottom. She says she doesn’t have anything…not even health insurance.

Bianca shared a comment responding to another user saying she had been ‘crushed’ with messages asking if she was pregnant.

They continued: ‘She has been told she should get a job, but she hasn’t found any acting work and, in any case, she needs to look after her school-aged children.

“This week she’s been talking about trying to get a job at Starbucks, but she thinks they might not want her because she’s probably too old for them at 55. Plus, her agent doesn’t want her to do it in case she looks bad.” “.

The friend added: “She feels desperate and has no ideas on how to get along.” She has been crying herself to sleep.

She and Gruffudd finally divorced in July of this year, but custody, spousal and child support have not yet been resolved and the next hearing in the case is scheduled for March next year.

The former couple share daughters Ella, 14, and Elsie, 10.

The departure also comes amid news that the Fantastic Four star He will meet with his daughters at least once a week after his ex-wife claims him he had kept the girls away from him for almost a year.

In new court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, a judge ordered Evans to take the girls to weekly “reunification therapy” sessions with their father.

And Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Josh Stinn also ruled that the embattled former couple could not criticize or insult each other in front of their children during therapy sessions.

According to court documents, the two girls now use the surname Griffith, the English version of their Welsh father’s surname.

Gruffudd, who met Evans when they co-starred in the 2000 Disney film 102 Dalmatians, filed for divorce in March 2021, shortly after the blonde actress claimed on social media that her husband of 14 years was abandoning her and her children. two daughters. .

Evans announced on Twitter in January 2021: ‘Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced that he is leaving his family starting next week.

‘Our little daughters and I are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given any reason except that she “doesn’t love me anymore.” Very sorry.’

Gruffudd, famous for the ITV drama Liar and the film Fantastic Four, went public in October 2021 with her new girlfriend Bianca, an aspiring actress who had an extra role in the drama Harrow that was filmed in Australia.

They now live together in Los Angeles, while Evans lives with his daughters Elsie and Ella.

In June 2022, he launched a Go Fund Me page asking for $25,000 to try to pay his bills, saying, “I never in a million years thought I’d be doing this.” However, in August 2020, just as the pandemic was really taking effect, my entire world fell apart.

‘Since that date I have not only been struggling as a single mother to my babies, but also trying to cover the bills, food and legal fees (ha! don’t even talk to me about legal fees) that dwarf every other expense in my life . life and have finally exhausted everything: savings, bills, pensions, everything.

‘Yesterday I ran out of all my accounts and I couldn’t buy anything. The same day, my husband’s attorney sent me a letter telling me that he was required to appear in court on August 2 to state “my case” for the divorce. I currently have no lawyer or funds to pay him.

“If I don’t show up to court, I will be guilty of contempt and I have no idea what will happen to me or my children at that point.”