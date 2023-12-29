Truck crashes into pedestrians, killing mother, 37, and injuring 11-year-old daughter and four others in German town

The truck driver also received medical treatment and had to be freed from the driver’s cab, according to a report

A truck in Germany crashed into pedestrians, killing a mother and injuring her daughter and four other people, according to a report.

The truck driver ran over six pedestrians around 9:50 a.m. in the center of Passau, a police spokesperson told Bild.

According to police, the dead woman is a 37-year-old mother and her 11-year-old daughter is among the injured.

The truck driver also received medical treatment and had to be released from the driver’s cab, the publication reports.

Fire and rescue services are at the scene of the incident in the city centre. A truck plowed into a group of pedestrians in the city center of Passau, injuring several people and killing a woman, in Passau, Bavaria, on December 29, 2023.

Police officers stand at the scene in the city center of Passau, Bavaria

Police, fire and ambulance emergency services are at the scene of the accident in the city center of Passau, Bavaria.

Fire and rescue services intervene in the city center of Passau, Bavaria.

The police told Bild: “According to previous findings, the 63-year-old truck driver continued his journey after making a delivery, drove past a stopped vehicle and ran over six pedestrians.”

A spokeswoman told the German news agency dpa that police “currently assume that this was an accident situation.” Police said an investigation was underway.

The Bahnhofsstrasse and the Schanzlbrücke, which form the city’s main traffic route, are closed and firefighters and police are on the scene, according to the publication.

A witness told the newspaper: ‘As far as I know, a truck ran over a group of people. In the pedestrian zone of the train station district, near the H&M and Woolworth stores.’

Another said: “It was a 7.5 tonne red truck.”

This is breaking news. More to follow.