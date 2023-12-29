Hostile artillery shelling of several southern Lebanon border towns, enemy air raids target Hamoul al-Naqoura and Ain al-Zarqa vicinity

NNA- National News Agency correspondent in Tyre reported that the southern Lebanese towns of Marwahin, Jabal Blat, Ramya, and the outskirts of Naqoura, Jabal al-Labouneh, and Alma al-Shaab, were subjected to hostile artillery shelling.

NNA correspondent in Tyre reported that enemy air raids targeted Hamoul al-Naqoura and the vicinity of Ain al-Zarqa.nbsp;

NNA correspondent in Marjeyoun reported thatnbsp;Israeli enemy warplanesnbsp;flew atnbsp;a verynbsp;lownbsp;altitude over several areas, includingnbsp;Marjeyounnbsp;

Enemy warplanes also flew at low altitude overnbsp;al-Khardali, breaking the sound barrier.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Ynbsp;