    Police Hunt Mom Suspected of Killing Two of Her Kids, Injuring Third

    Authorities in Colorado are searching for a mother suspected of murdering two of her young children and injuring a third, police said Thursday.

    In the early hours of Dec. 19, officers in Colorado Springs responded to a call for a burglary. At the scene, they found an injured Kimberlee Singler, 35, along with the bodies of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. Another of Singler’s kids—an 11-year-old girl—was also found at the scene alive but with injuries, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

    Singler and her daughter were treated at the scene before being taken to local hospitals for further medical attention, police said. Authorities have not disclosed what kind of injuries Singler or her children had sustained.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

