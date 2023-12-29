Married At First Sight star devastated as brother dies suddenly on Boxing Day aged just 36: ‘Worst nightmare’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Married At First Sight star Cathy Evans has announced the shocking death of her older brother.

The 30-year-old shared the tragic news with her Instagram followers on Friday alongside a series of images of her brother Ben, who died at the age of just 36 on Tuesday, which was Boxing Day.

The cause of Ben’s death is not yet known, but Cathy has explained that he suffered cardiac arrest in Taupō, New Zealand, where he was staying with his wife Kukkie and son Inam after going through a “turbulent” period in his life. .

‘RIP to my brother 01/29/1987 – 12/26/2023’ the makeup artist began in her heartbreaking post.

‘December 26. Early in the morning I lost my brother too early in this life. Unexpectedly and suddenly. I flew to New Zealand for hours after finding out what happened. His last day on earth was Christmas,’ Cathy continued.

Married At First Sight star Cathy Evans (pictured) announced the shocking death of her older brother just one day after Christmas.

‘Spending it with his newly married wife, his son and his family. I’m sorry I won’t be home for Christmas. But I’m glad to know that you are transmitting that peace, love and happiness in your heart after everything you have been through and that you are surrounded by all your loved ones at home.

“I will share the link here where anyone who knows him and wants to help donate to bring his body back to Thailand for his final resting place, per his request.”

The MAFS bride and her three siblings were raised in New Zealand but have Welsh and Thai heritage.

Cathy also shared a link to a Give some fundraising page which he has created, hoping to raise $20,000 to take Ben’s body to Thailand.

As of Friday night, fundraising reached $14,950 with more than 130 donations.

“As he was a young, healthy man, Ben did not have life insurance and since his sudden death, we (his family) are not prepared for the costs involved in repatriation (transporting his body back to Thailand),” he said. read the page.

‘Ben recently married the love of his life to Siriluk (Kukkie) on November 21, 2023. They were so excited to begin their chapters together, and Kukkie was granted a partner visa for New Zealand who arrived in New Zealand on November 14. December.

“Ben showed Kukkie Taupo in the short time they were together until his life was unjustly taken.”

At this time – we still do not have the exact reasons for his death – but he suffered potential cardiac arrest. We will update once we know more.

Cathy shared a series of images of her brother as a child. She also posted a link to a fundraising page she has created, hoping to raise $20,000 to bring Ben’s body to Thailand.

“Those of you who knew Ben know he’s had a very troubled last two years,” she wrote. “It warms our hearts because on his last day on earth, he spent Christmas Day with his new and beloved wife, his son Inam, and his mom, dad, and sister’s family. he”.

On December 27, Cathy had shared a disturbing post on Instagram Stories about her “worst nightmare” coming true.

Cathy is known to be very close to her three brothers. In a 2015 Instagram post, she explained that the LMB tattoo on her forearm represents the names of her three brothers.

Cathy, who currently lives in Sydney, admitted she was struggling and asked her fans for advice on how to return to Australia.

‘I don’t feel very well and I can’t think clearly. If anyone has dealt with international repatriation companies, please send them to me,” she added.

Cathy is known to be very close to her three brothers, Logan, Marko and Ben.

In a 2015 Instagram post, he explained that the LMB tattoo on his forearm represents the names of his three brothers.

Cathy rose to fame on the Australian dating show Married At First Sight in 2020, where she was paired with boyfriend Josh Pihlak.