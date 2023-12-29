EXCLUSIVE: Travis Kelce returns from Chiefs practice in his Rolls Royce as he waits for girlfriend Taylor Swift to return… with popstar set to join him for New Year’s Eve

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Travis Kelce returned home from Kansas City Chiefs practice to an empty house Thursday night as he waited for his girlfriend Taylor Swift to return on New Year’s Eve.

The loved-up couple spent Christmas Day together at their Kansas City mansion with their family and father, Ed, after Swift flew from Nashville to see Kelce in action for the Chiefs.

He is believed to have since returned to Tennessee to celebrate the holidays with his family and friends, but is expected to return to watch their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Exclusive images obtained by DailyMail.com show Kelce returning home after the Chiefs’ final practice.

In the images you can see the tight end pulling into his driveway in his luxurious ghost Rolls-Royce, valued at $400,000.

Travis Kelce returned home from Kansas City Chiefs practice to an empty house Thursday.

The NFL star is waiting for his girlfriend Taylor Swift to return to Kansas City for New Year’s Eve

Kelce and the Chiefs are desperately trying to salvage their season after winning just once in their last four games.

They are expected to make the playoffs, but Kelce admitted earlier this week that he needs to play better after throwing a tantrum on the sideline in a Christmas Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Travis and Jason Kelce launched a special family edition of their hit podcast New Heights on Friday morning, but there was no sign of Swift.

When the NFL brothers revealed earlier this week that they would be filming a special episode with “family and friends,” many speculated that the pop star could be a guest.

But while her mom Donna, dad Ed and Jason’s wife Kylie stood in front of the microphone, Swift was nowhere to be seen.

As DailyMail.com reported earlier this week, Swift and Kelce’s families gathered at their Kansas City mansion for a festive Christmas celebration.

On Christmas Day, Taylor’s parents Scott, 71, and Andrea, 65, along with her brother Austin, 31, cheered on Travis’ team at Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift and her boyfriend Kelce (pictured in early December) celebrated Christmas in Kansas City.

Swift and Kelce spent Christmas together with the singer at Arrowhead Stadium.

After the loss, photos surfaced of Taylor’s father, Scott, watching the game alongside Travis’ 69-year-old father, Ed.

The two men were seen chatting intensely and DailyMail.com has exclusively learned that their conversation did not end when the game ended.

A source close to the Anti-Hero singer revealed that after the game, Taylor’s family joined Travis and his father at the NFL tight end’s mansion in Kansas City, where they all celebrated the rest of the holiday together.

“Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift for Taylor,” a source close to the 34-year-old Grammy winner told DailyMail.com.

“This had never happened to her before and it made the holiday the most meaningful for her.

‘His friends think this is further proof that Travis will be a Swiftie for life.

‘Of course, Travis was bummed that they didn’t win the game. But he’s at a point in his career where he’s not letting this get to him too much and he’s looking forward to the next game.”