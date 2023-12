NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday received a congratulatory cable from Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on the occasion of the holy Christmas and the New Year.

On the same occasion, Speaker Berri received two congratulatory cables from Speaker of the Qatari Shura Council, Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, and former Iraqi Prime Minister Iyad Allawi.

