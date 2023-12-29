At Least 18 Dead in Russia’s Biggest Air Attack on Ukraine, Kyiv Says

Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Russia launched a massive barrage of drones and missiles against multiple cities in Ukraine overnight which left at least 18 people dead and over 130 others injured, Ukrainian officials said Friday, in what may be one of the largest assaults of the war.

Moscow used 158 means of air attack, according to preliminary information cited by Valery Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He said the bombardment began with Iranian-made Shahed drones, followed by cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and anti-radar missiles.

Ukrainian Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk called the barrage the “most massive aerial attack” since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Ukrainian military figures cited by the Associated Press show the previous biggest assault came in November 2022, when 96 missiles were launched against Ukraine.

