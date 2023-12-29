Fri. Dec 29th, 2023

    News

    Mom and Son Killed by Avalanche While Skiing Together

    By

    Dec 29, 2023 , , , ,
    Mom and Son Killed by Avalanche While Skiing Together

    Denis Balibouse/Reuters

    A British mother and her son died after being hit by an avalanche while skiing in the Alps in France, a local prosecutor said Friday.

    The woman, 54, and her 22-year-old child have not been named. They were skiing off-piste with other family members and a guide on Thursday when they were buried under the avalanche at around 3:30 p.m., according to the BBC.

    Local media reports suggested that the two deceased hadn’t worn devices used to help find avalanche survivors. The guide—who had reportedly known the family for years—was wearing an avalanche beacon and survived the incident.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Move over Taylor Swift! Kansas City Chiefs Announce Backstreet Boys Icon Kevin Richardson to Excite Fans in Arrowhead Before New Year’s Eve Game

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Overjoyed Dylan Mulvaney films herself changing her passport’s gender marker from male to female… before trans influencer poses TOPLESS in wooded area

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Bars of 24-karat gold and a 157-piece Le Creuset set that cost $4,500: Costco’s strangest products

    Dec 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Move over Taylor Swift! Kansas City Chiefs Announce Backstreet Boys Icon Kevin Richardson to Excite Fans in Arrowhead Before New Year’s Eve Game

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Overjoyed Dylan Mulvaney films herself changing her passport’s gender marker from male to female… before trans influencer poses TOPLESS in wooded area

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Bars of 24-karat gold and a 157-piece Le Creuset set that cost $4,500: Costco’s strangest products

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Pakistan is enforcing one of the largest deportations in recent history, pushing out millions of Afghans

    Dec 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy