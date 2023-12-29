Mom and Son Killed by Avalanche While Skiing Together

Denis Balibouse/Reuters

A British mother and her son died after being hit by an avalanche while skiing in the Alps in France, a local prosecutor said Friday.

The woman, 54, and her 22-year-old child have not been named. They were skiing off-piste with other family members and a guide on Thursday when they were buried under the avalanche at around 3:30 p.m., according to the BBC.

Local media reports suggested that the two deceased hadn’t worn devices used to help find avalanche survivors. The guide—who had reportedly known the family for years—was wearing an avalanche beacon and survived the incident.

