Can YOU spot the pinwheel fireworks? Only those with eagle eyes can find three circular explosives in just 30 seconds

The puzzle has three hidden pinwheel-shaped fireworks.

The goal is to find the three hidden among other fireworks in less than 30 seconds.

There are just a few days left until New Year’s Eve, when the world will launch impressive fireworks displays.

A new puzzle incorporates colorful explosions but features three hidden Catherine Wheels fireworks designed to create a circular flame.

This firework is named after Saint Catherine of Alexandria, sentenced to death by the ‘breaking wheel’, to which the person was tied while an executioner broke their bones.

The puzzle challenges people to find all of the pinwheel fireworks in under 30 seconds.

The creator of the image said that those who pass the test can notice every little detail in their surroundings.

According to legend, Catherine was sentenced to be executed on a spiked wheel, but when she touched it, the wheel miraculously broke, saving her life.

The name of the fireworks and its circular motion are believed to be inspired by this story.

Records show that the first Catherine Wheel was installed in England during the 18th century and was designed with a wooden wheel surrounded by fireworks around its circumference.

The wheel spun rapidly as the explosives were ignited, creating an impressive spectacle of sparks and flames that appeared as a circle.

But the iconic fireworks are still used to this day.

Did you find all three in less than 30 seconds? Let us know how it went in the comments section below.

The online gambling site created the Betaway puzzle and challenged people to find the three hidden Catherine Wheel fireworks among fireworks placed over a bonfire.

The setting off of fireworks on New Year’s Day began around the 2nd century BC. C. in China, where people threw burning bamboo into the air to scare away evil spirits.