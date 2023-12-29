Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko enjoy a double date with Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell in West Hollywood, after the comedian sued YouTuber Tasha K for extortion.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko were seen enjoying a double date with Nick Cannon and mom Brittany Bell at Catch LA in West Hollywood, California on Thursday night.

After grabbing a bite to eat with the Wild ‘n Out host, 43, and former pageant queen, 36, the comedian, 44, looked relaxed as he walked back to his car in a black bomber jacket and a plain white t-shirt. and plaid pants.

He completed his relaxed look with a beanie and a crisp pair of white sneakers, while his wife, 39, opted to show off her toned abs in a cropped black turtleneck and leather pants.

The mother of two dressed in a long black coat and added a pop of color to her neutral outfit with bright red lipstick.

For her night out, Cannon rocked a bright orange and black varsity jacket over a white “Gang Gang Gang” hoodie and light wash jeans.

Bell turned heads in a low-cut black top, an orange skirt with a flirty slit, and thigh-high leather boots.

Hart and Cannon have been friends for years and are known for playing elaborate pranks on each other.

Hart gave the father of 12 a vending machine full of condoms and in return, Cannon gave his friend a ‘llama.’

Hart’s latest sighting comes just days after he sued YouTuber Tasha K, who allegedly asked him to pay $250,000 to prevent the publication of a tell-all interview conducted with his former assistant, for extortion.

In legal documents obtained by The explosionHart alleges that Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Transrina Kebe, asked him to make a payment to prevent publication of the interview.

Hart, 44, later sent Kebe a cease-and-desist letter, informing her that he would not pay the six-figure amount she was asking for.

The lawsuit claims that Miesha Shakes, Hart’s former assistant, made “false and defamatory statements about Hart” in the interview, according to Page six.

Shakes made allegations “that were false, including that Hart recorded a video of a sexual encounter and that he faced criminal charges regarding that alleged incident,” according to the lawsuit seen by People.

The lawsuit describes how a person claiming to be connected to Kebe’s blog contacted a member of Hart’s team and threatened to “post a harmful story on social media (the “Story”).”

Kebe allegedly directed the individual to contact Hart with the offer.

Page Six reports that Kebe threatened to “publish the interview unless Hart paid a $250,000 ransom.”

In the end, Kevin made no payment, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Kebe claimed that the stories told during the interview would be “detrimental to (his) reputation,” Hart’s document states.

Allegations made by Shakes in the interview included claims that Hart had been unfaithful to his wife and that the actor had a gambling problem.

‘Prior to his threat to publish the Story, he posted a “teaser” with Ms Shakes on YouTube that was clearly intended as a threat, sending a message to Mr Hart’s team that the more detailed Story would not be published if. ..and only if the ransom is paid,” the lawsuit says, according to The Blast.

In the teaser, Kebe and Miesha “promoted the allegedly lewd and harmful nature” of the meeting, according to Page Six.

“The teaser included a statement from Kebe at the 2:06 mark of the video specifically warning that ‘when you don’t pay, we have to get money by any means necessary,’” the lawsuit states, according to Page Six.

Hart’s team then allegedly contacted police and a cease and desist letter was sent to Kebe.

In the letter, he said that Shakes had signed a confidentiality agreement with Hart during his employment and that revealing the interview “would constitute intentional interference with the contractual relations” between Hart and Shakes, according to People.

Kebe finally informed Hart that he would publish the interview in its entirety on December 22, and posted it on his subscription website that same night.

Page Six reports that Hart is suing Kebe and Shakes for extortion and invasion of privacy.

Shakes is also being sued for breach of contract and defamation. Hart is also suing Kebe for willful interference with contractual relations and defamation.

Kebe’s company, Kebe Studios LLC, is also being sued for defamation, civil extortion, breach of contract and invasion of privacy, according to the LA Times.

“Kebe has an established history of posting defamatory and otherwise inappropriate content about celebrities,” Kevin’s lawsuit said.

In fact, Hart isn’t the only celebrity to take legal action against Kebe: Cardi B won a defamation lawsuit against Kebe last year.

When news of the lawsuit hit the internet, Kebe shared more clips of the interview on his Instagram along with a disclaimer.

“The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the guest/interviewee and do not reflect the opinion of Tasha K and the production company and its affiliates,” he added in the caption. ‘All topics are for entertainment purposes only! comedy satire TV-MA Viewer discretion is advised. All statements, comments and reports are presumed.’