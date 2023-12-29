Bars of 24-karat gold and a 157-piece Le Creuset set that cost $4,500: Costco’s strangest products

Costco

Costco is known for selling an eclectic range of merchandise.Alongside items in massive multipacks, Costco sells expensive jewelry and luxury seafood.Its unexpected products sometimes go viral, like 24-karat gold bars and a 157-piece Le Creuset set.

You can buy almost everything at Costco, it seems.

The retailer is known for selling items in huge quantities — think a 64-ounce jar of Heinz Mayonnaise, a pack of rice big enough to make 227 portions, or a six-pound box of Bisquick pancake mix.

You can also splash out on big-ticket items, including luxury seafood and jewelry that costs tens of thousands of dollars.

And there’s a selection of odd and unusual merchandise that you might not expect to get. Costco sells bars of 24-karat gold that an executive says typically sell out “within a few hours” and it temporarily sold a 157-piece Le Creuset set that went viral in September after Business Insider reported on it.

Costco sells caskets, as well as gift cards that offer you substantial savings on restaurant brands, cinema tickets, Southwest Airlines flights, and gaming downloads.

Here are some of Costco’s strangest buys.

Costco is known for selling items in massive quantities – especially at its Costco Business Center. You can buy 6.6 pounds of Nutella or corn, a 48 pack of Pop-Tarts… Costco Sources: Costco, Costco, Costco … or a massive 75-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano. Costco Source: Costco For $2,000, you can splash out on a 35.2-ounce tin of caviar that Costco says will impress even “the most discerning caviar enthusiast.” Other luxury seafood includes $320 of Alaskan giant red sea cucumber, and 12 octopus tentacles for $160. Costco Sources: Costco, Costco, Costco If you’re a prepper, you can stock up on a pack that includes 5,400 servings of freeze-dried and dehydrated meals and drinks, including pasta, cereal, and orange juice. The listing says the items have a 25-year shelf-life and just need water to prepare. With a $3,000 price tag, they work out at just over $0.50 per portion. Costco Source: Costco And you can stock up on bottled water, too – this 1,960-piece pack works out at all $0.23 per bottle, though in some states a bottle fee applies. Costco As well as food and clothes, Costco sells furniture, electrical appliances, and chicken coops. Costco says this $1,900 coop was made by Amish trained craftsmen “comfortably houses up to 15 chickens” and takes less than 60 minutes to assemble. The OverEZ Farmhouse Large Chicken Coop. Costco Source: Costco If you want to spruce up your garden, Costco offers a 10-by-20-foot Victorian-style greenhouse for $11,000. Costco warns shoppers that the total weight of the set can be up to 2,000 pounds and that they may need a permit for it. Costco Source: Costco Earlier this year, Costco sold a 157-piece Le Creuset set for $4,500, including Dutch ovens, pans, and utensils. Costco said the set would be delivered on a pallet using a lift-gate truck. The set is currently listed as out of stock. Costco Source: Business Insider For $1,300, you can splash out on an “intelligent” one-piece toilet. As well as an integrated bidet, warm air dryer, and heated seat, it comes with a carbon filter odor neutralizer and a night light. Costco Source: Costco There’s a range of massage chairs available. This one, currently reduced to $6,500, is voice-controlled, has a zero-gravity setting, and can measure your heart rate, blood oxygen, microcirculation, and fatigue. Costco Source: Costco You can get your hands on a variety of arcade machines and “partycades.” Costco Source: Costco Passionate golfers who want to practise at home can splash out on a $20,000, 13-foot golf simulator made by Foresight Sports. Costco Source: Costco Earlier this year, Costco sold what it described as the world’s largest puzzle, made up of 60 1,000-piece puzzles that combine to create a map of the world surrounded by paintings of various cities and sights by Eric Dowdle. It weighs in at about 75 pounds. Costco Source: Costco Costco may not be the first place that springs to mind when you think of luxury jewelry, but the retailer has dozens of pieces over the $10,000 mark. That includes this $350,000 diamond ring, which has 57 stones in total, the primary one weighing in at 1.54 carats. Costco Source: Costco The luxury offerings aren’t just for adults, though. Costco is selling a 93-inch-tall plush bear that weighs in at 48.5 pounds and costs $400. There’s also a rainbow version. Costco warns, though, that they’re not suitable for children under three. Costco Source: Costco Caskets are one of the more unexpected items Costco sells. The retailer currently lists eight designs on its website, all of which are only available online and have to be delivered directly to funeral homes and cemeteries. The listings note there’s “no scientific or evidence” that a casket with a sealing device will preserve human remains. Costco Source: Costco If you’re in luck, you might be able to snap up a one-ounce bar of 24-carat gold on Costco’s website. The company limits them to two per customer and its CFO warned that “when we load them on the site, they’re typically gone within a few hours.” The bars generally have very favorable reviews on Costco’s website. Costco Source: Business Insider Costco sells a bunch of tickets to sports matches, including NBA, MLB, and NHL, some of which come with food and beverage credit. Cirque du Soleil tickets are also up for grabs. Daniel Shirey/Getty Images Source: Costco You can get a ton of gift cards that can save you a considerable amount of money. For $80, you can get $100 gift cards for chains like Domino’s, IHOP, and Red Lobster. Other deals include a $500 Southwest Airlines gift card for $450, a $50 Cinemark gift card for $40, and a variety of gaming gift cards. Analysts say Papa Johns is well positioned for the long-term that to is value and premium offerings. Papa Johns Source: Costco If you want to recreate the excitement of shopping at Costco at home, you can get your hands on a jumbo-sized, themed Monopoly set for $45. The tokens include a pizza slice and a shopping cart, while railroads are replaced with store departments like a bakery and a deli. Costco Source: Business Insider And if you’re not sure that your friends believe just how much you love shopping at Costco, you can show your dedication to the retailer by buying its branded apparel. Costco Source: Business Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider