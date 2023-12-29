Overjoyed Dylan Mulvaney films herself changing her passport’s gender marker from male to female… before trans influencer poses TOPLESS in wooded area

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney finally changed the gender on her passport from male to female.

Despite coming out as transgender in March 2022 and becoming famous for documenting her transition, Mulvaney still used a years-old passport.

Mulvaney, 27, showed her 10 million TikTok followers her passport photo when she still had masculine facial features and short brown hair.

She explained that she kept a male passport for so long because she had to send it in for “weeks or months” to change it and she travels a lot for work.

However, it became increasingly difficult to use as the radical difference between its belonging and the passport photo confused immigration officials.

“They don’t always think I’m the same person on my passport… they ask who you are and what you did with old Dylan,” he said.

This was made worse after she underwent facial feminization surgery earlier this year that changed the shape of her face even further from the male passport photo.

Mulvaney filmed himself taking a new passport photo and marveled at how good it turned out, unlike most official photos.

He then compared it to his old passport and it is believed that this was the first time he revealed the years-old photo on social media.

“I would like to thank the United States government for allowing me to do this,” she said, pointing to the F next to gender on the new passport.

‘And for all those people [who] He called me man, well you can talk to the Department of Social Security about that because my passport says otherwise.’

Mulvaney later documented a road trip with friends to a woodland retreat where she posed nude in an outdoor bathroom wearing only a red hat.

Other photos showed her in a fluffy pink dress and other glitzy winter-themed outfits alongside her friends.

Another photo of Mulvaney posing nude on her recent vacation at a woodland retreat.

Mulvaney also rocked this extravagant outfit while relaxing inside a log cabin.

Mulvaney became wildly popular on TikTok for documenting her transition, but is now best known for her controversial Bud Light promotion.

The beer giant created a limited run of Bud Light cans with her face to celebrate 365 days of ‘being a girl’, a phrase she uses to describe her transition.

Mulvaney partnered with the brand in April for its March Madness NCAA campaign and posted a video on April 1 while holding the can.

Even though the cans were extremely limited in print and only appeared in one video, conservative figures were outraged and called for a boycott.

The backlash caused Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, to lose $400 million in sales as U.S. revenue fell 10.5 percent compared to the previous year.

Mulvaney condemned Bud Light, which he did not name in response to the backlash, for not endorsing it.

“In my opinion, a company hiring a trans person and then not publicly supporting them is worse than not hiring a trans person,” he previously told The Cut.

She described herself as a “sacrificial lamb in the electoral landscape,” adding that the whole fiasco was a “wake-up call” and she became “a more realistic person.”

Mulvaney later posted a video on TikTok where he said he was “afraid to leave the house” at the height of the backlash.

Bud Light workers accused their company’s management of “cowardice” over the advertising fiasco, arguing that they should have supported Mulvaney better.