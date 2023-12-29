Move over Taylor Swift! Kansas City Chiefs Announce Backstreet Boys Icon Kevin Richardson to Excite Fans in Arrowhead Before New Year’s Eve Game

<!–

Taylor Swift is not the musician the Kansas City Chiefs will have to be their final regular-season drum honoree, instead opting for Backstreet Boys star Kevin Richardson.

Richardson will play a drum at Arrowhead Stadium to warm up the home crowd, and Swift is expected to attend the Chiefs’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve.

Richardson is a lifelong Chiefs fan and his wife is from the Kansas City area.

However, the oldest member of the Backstreet Boys is not expected to perform any of the band’s hits during his appearance.

Swift would probably enjoy a Backstreet Boys concert, since she was born in 1989 and was in elementary school during the band’s rise to fame.

Taylor Swift will be at the Kansas City Chiefs game to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce play again

Swift will not be the Drum Honoree, that honor belongs to a member of the Backstreet Boys

Swift also seemed surprised when she was in the crowd for a brief NSYNC reunion at the 2013 Video Music Awards.

There’s a lot of overlap between Backstreet Boys and NSYNC fans, as both heartthrob boy bands topped the charts as we entered the new millennium.

Swift has 12 Grammy Awards, compared to a combined zero honors but 17 nominations, between the two boy bands.

It’s hard to believe the Chiefs wouldn’t be interested in someday giving Swift that honor.

Kevin Richardson is the oldest member of the Backstreet Boys and is also a lifelong Kansas City fan.

A Chiefs win on Sunday would secure them a playoff berth and a home postseason game as AFC West champions.

After failing to secure either on Christmas Day, with a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the team appears to be bringing in a ‘Larger Than Life’ celebrity, not just the ‘Fearless’ singer.

The Chiefs are 5-3 this season with Swift’s assist.