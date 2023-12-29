Hall of Famer Frank Thomas Calls Out ‘Irresponsible’ Fox News for Claiming He Died

Fox News

Viewers who tuned into Fox News’ The Faulkner Focus on Friday morning were hit with the shocking news that Hall of Fame first baseman Frank Thomas had recently passed away.

Needless to say, this all came as a shock to the 55-year-old slugging legend, who is still very much with us.

During a tribute video honoring celebrities and prominent figures who died throughout the year, footage of the two-time MVP during his playing days was included alongside a clip of his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

