The best illustrations and photos from Business Insider in 2023

Toby Triumph for BI
Business Insider’s creative team covered a lot of ground this year. We incorporated animations into our stories, built custom multimedia experiences for our biggest stories, created and commissioned hundreds of illustrations, and worked with photographers around the globe. We visualized everything from the cost of extreme weather to the coronation of King Charles.
We hired nearly 200 talented freelancers to work bring our most compelling stories to life, and created over 1,200 works of custom art.
These are some of our favorite visuals from 2023.
Why paying off your student loans won’t get easier anytime soon
Illustration by Hunter French
Hunter French for BI
Let them live
Illustrations by Deena So’Oteh
Deena So’Oteh for BI
What’s for breakfast in 2050?
Illustrations by Shira Inbar, Design & Development by Annie Fu and Rebecca Zisser
Shira Inbar for BI
How Putin’s Russian goon squad used Mexican gig workers to troll an American election
Illustration by Rebecca Zisser
Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images; iStock; #WagnerLeaks; Rebecca Zisser/BI
The joy and sadness of loving strangers
Photos by Jackie Molloy
Tobi Akbas on his iPad, hanging out before karate in his home in Garrison, NY.
Jackie Molloy for BI
AI 100
Illustration by Sua Balac
Sua Balac for BI
How Travis Kalanick’s sales boot camp for young techies went off the rails
Illustration by Tyler Le
Tyler Le/BI
Millions of Americans will soon be able to turn their roofs into a lucrative side hustle
Illustration by Nolan Pelletier
Nolan Pelletier for BI
Group chats can ruin your life
Illustration by Min Heo
Min Heo for BI
The world in one borough
Photos by Daniel Terna
Daniel Terna for BI
Make America build again
Illustrations by Matt Harrison Clough
Matt Harrison Clough for BI
Orca whales were discovered with a toilet paper chemical in their livers and skeletal muscles
Illustration by Robyn Phelps
Robyn Phelps/BI
Big Tech made America lonely
Illustration by Dadu Shin
Dadu Shin for BI
Generative AI is transforming businesses everywhere. Big Tech will still be crowned the winner.
Illustration by Cha Pornea
Cha Pornea for BI
Flipping, twisting, and headspinning for gold
Photos by Little Shao
B-Girl Sunny at the World Breaking Championship in Leuven, Belgium
Little Shao for BI
Vibe check
Design & development by Alyssa Powell and Taylor Tyson
Courtesy of Lindsey Weiss; Barry Williams/ NY Daily News/Getty; Guillermo Spelucin Runciman/Getty; Alyssa Powell/BI
Inside Sam Altman’s world, where truth is stranger than fiction
Illustration by Richard A. Chance
Richard A. Chance for BI
Grimes’ year from hell
Illustration by Jenny Chang-Rodriguez
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images; Jenny Chang-Rodriguez/BI
She spent her inheritance on TikTok Livestreamers
Illustrations by Nick Little
Nick Little for BI
500 chatbots read the news and discussed it on social media
Illustration by Ian Grandjean
Ian Grandjean for BI
People are using a 20-cent diabetes drug to lose weight and reverse aging — but it can cause explosive diarrhea
Illustration by Arif Qazi
Arif Qazi/BI
A night inside a strip club near Ukraine’s front lines
Photos by Iva Sidash
Iva Sidash for BI
Millennial and Gen Z parents are struggling
Illustration by Eleanor Davis
Eleanor Davis for BI
Inside the wild, drug-fueled world of Big Talk
Illustrations by Christian Northeast
Despite its size and influence, the celebrity-speaker industry has long existed in the shadowy nexus of the entertainment industrial complex, its inner workings invisible to outsiders.
Christian Northeast for BI
How I broke the last taboo
Illustrations by Tiago Majuelos
Tiago Majuelos for BI
The celebrity divorce playbook
Illustrations by Alexander Wells
Alexander Wells for BI
‘Yellowjackets’ star Sophie Nélisse on Shauna’s ‘really dark path’ in season 2 and why Reddit has her rereading the script
Photos by Shane McCauley
Shane McCauley for BI taken at the London West Hollywood Hotel
Your Fitbit and Apple Watch may wind up hurting you
Illustration by Arantza Pena Popo
Arantza Pena Popo for BI
The case of the Lego Bandit
Illustrations by Mojo Wang
Mojo Wang for BI
Goldman Sachs VP Galey Alix wants to be an HGTV star. Will the spotlight crush her — or set her free?
Photos by Sonya Revell
Sonya Revell for BI
The great Zelle pool scam
Illustrations by Madison Ketcham
Madison Ketcham for BI
Hidden investors took over Corizon Health, a leading prison healthcare company
Photos by Sylvia Jarrus
Sylvia Jarrus for BI
We watched 1,000 TikToks in one sitting
Illustration by Chelsea Feng
Chelsea Jia Feng for BI
Climate Action 30
Illustration by Máximo Tuja
Máximo Tuja for BI
Patrol dogs are terrorizing and mauling prisoners inside the United States
Illustration by Matt Rota, design & development by Shayanne Gal and Annie Fu
Matt Rota for BI
Iceland only has one rabbi
Photos by Anna Gorin, Heiða Helgadóttir, and Rainy Siagian
Heiða Helgadóttir for BI
I’ve interviewed dozens of disruptive go-getters from self-made millionaires to entrepreneurs
Illustration by Ricardo Tomás
Ricardo Tomás for BI
It’s not just you. LinkedIn has gotten really weird.
Illustration by Xavier Lalanne-Tauzia
Xavier Lalanne-Tauzia for BI
Black Ensemble
Photos by Mamadi Doumbouya and Sarah Krick, design & development by Alyssa Powell and Taylor Tyson
Mamadi Doumbouya for BI
Forever Young
Illustration by Allie Sullberg
Allie Sullberg for BI
App, lover, muse
Photos by Tim Evans, design & development by Rebecca Zisser, Annie Fu, and Kazi Awal
Jay Priebe stands for a portrait as his Replica, Calisto, is reflected in his glasses.
Tim Evans for BI
Better Holidays
Illustration by Sol Cotti
Sol Cotti for BI
Was mass hysteria behind the mysterious case of 227 middle school students fainting last fall?
Illustration by Tara Anand
Tara Anand for BI
How Merve Emre became the hottest — and most reviled — name in literary criticism
Photos by Amy Lombard
Amy Lombard for BI
America is stuck in a greased-pig economy
Illustration by Liam Eisenberg
Liam Eisenberg for BI
My husband founded a startup. Then our marriage got weird.
Illustrations by Josh Cochran
Josh Cochran for BI
Ayesha Curry finds her balance
Photos by Lia Clay Miller
Lia Clay Miller for BI
The price we’ll pay for our AI future: more loneliness
Illustration by Anna Kim
Anna Kim for BI
A visual explainer of everything that will happen at King Charles’ coronation
Illustration by Nathan Hacket, design & development by Kazi Awal
Nathan Hacket for BI
Modern Loneliness
Illustration by Holly Stapleton
Holly Stapleton for BI
Long-lived Loma Linda
Photos by Stella Kalinina
Tom Farley, in his 70s, rides the waterslide at the Drayson Center in Loma Linda, California.
Stella Kalinina for BI
Great news — social media is falling apart
Illustration by Hugo Herrera
Hugo Herrera for Insider
What loneliness does to your body and brain
Illustrations by Arantza Pena Popo, design & development by Annie Fu
A busy intersection full of all kinds of people.
Arantza Peño Popo/BI
Taking drugs during sex helped me feel alive — then ruined my life
Illustrations by Derek Abella
Derek Abella for BI
Call me maybe?
Illustration by Matt Chinworth, design & development by Alyssa Powell, Rebecca Zisser, and Kazi Awal
Matt Chinworth for BI
The predators’ playground
Photos by Mark Abramson, design & development by Kazi Awal, Annie Fu, Skye Gould, Hollis Johnson, Will Varner, and Rebecca Zisser
Former Rosemead High students return to the place where whispers about sexual abuse went unspoken or unheard for decades.
Mark Abramson for BI
TikTok’s power of resurrection
Design & Development by Taylor Tyson, Rebecca Zisser, Skye Gould, and Kazi Awal
Getty Images
The US and China are gearing up for war — and America isn’t ready
Illustration by Derek Zheng
Derek Zheng for BI
Millennials are in their splurge era
Illustration by Nhung Le
Nhung Le for BI
The true cost of extreme weather
Photos by Rachel Jessen, Miriam Alarcón Avila, Arin Yoon, and Jason Garza, design & development by Annie Fu
Miriam Alarcón Avila for BI