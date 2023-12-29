Fri. Dec 29th, 2023

    The best illustrations and photos from Business Insider in 2023

    Toby Triumph for BI

    Business Insider’s creative team covered a lot of ground this year. We incorporated animations into our stories, built custom multimedia experiences for our biggest stories, created and commissioned hundreds of illustrations, and worked with photographers around the globe. We visualized everything from the cost of extreme weather to the coronation of King Charles.

    We hired nearly 200 talented freelancers to work bring our most compelling stories to life, and created over 1,200 works of custom art.

    These are some of our favorite visuals from 2023.

    Why paying off your student loans won’t get easier anytime soon

    Illustration by Hunter French

    Hunter French for BI

    Let them live

    Illustrations by Deena So’Oteh

    Deena So’Oteh for BI

    What’s for breakfast in 2050?

    Illustrations by Shira Inbar, Design & Development by Annie Fu and Rebecca Zisser

    Shira Inbar for BI

    How Putin’s Russian goon squad used Mexican gig workers to troll an American election

    Illustration by Rebecca Zisser

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images; iStock; #WagnerLeaks; Rebecca Zisser/BI

    The joy and sadness of loving strangers

    Photos by Jackie Molloy

    Tobi Akbas on his iPad, hanging out before karate in his home in Garrison, NY.

    Jackie Molloy for BI

    AI 100

    Illustration by Sua Balac

    Sua Balac for BI

    How Travis Kalanick’s sales boot camp for young techies went off the rails

    Illustration by Tyler Le

    Tyler Le/BI

    Millions of Americans will soon be able to turn their roofs into a lucrative side hustle

    Illustration by Nolan Pelletier

    Nolan Pelletier for BI

    Group chats can ruin your life

    Illustration by Min Heo

    Min Heo for BI

    The world in one borough

    Photos by Daniel Terna

    Daniel Terna for BI

    Make America build again

    Illustrations by Matt Harrison Clough

    Matt Harrison Clough for BI

    Orca whales were discovered with a toilet paper chemical in their livers and skeletal muscles

    Illustration by Robyn Phelps

    Robyn Phelps/BI

    Big Tech made America lonely

    Illustration by Dadu Shin

    Dadu Shin for BI

    Generative AI is transforming businesses everywhere. Big Tech will still be crowned the winner.

    Illustration by Cha Pornea

    Cha Pornea for BI

    Flipping, twisting, and headspinning for gold

    Photos by Little Shao

    B-Girl Sunny at the World Breaking Championship in Leuven, Belgium

    Little Shao for BI

    Vibe check

    Design & development by Alyssa Powell and Taylor Tyson

    Courtesy of Lindsey Weiss; Barry Williams/ NY Daily News/Getty; Guillermo Spelucin Runciman/Getty; Alyssa Powell/BI

    Inside Sam Altman’s world, where truth is stranger than fiction

    Illustration by Richard A. Chance

    Richard A. Chance for BI

    Grimes’ year from hell

    Illustration by Jenny Chang-Rodriguez

    Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images; Jenny Chang-Rodriguez/BI

    She spent her inheritance on TikTok Livestreamers

    Illustrations by Nick Little

    Nick Little for BI

    500 chatbots read the news and discussed it on social media

    Illustration by Ian Grandjean

    Ian Grandjean for BI

    People are using a 20-cent diabetes drug to lose weight and reverse aging — but it can cause explosive diarrhea

    Illustration by Arif Qazi

    Arif Qazi/BI

    A night inside a strip club near Ukraine’s front lines

    Photos by Iva Sidash

    Iva Sidash for BI

    Millennial and Gen Z parents are struggling

    Illustration by Eleanor Davis

    Eleanor Davis for BI

    Inside the wild, drug-fueled world of Big Talk

    Illustrations by Christian Northeast

    Despite its size and influence, the celebrity-speaker industry has long existed in the shadowy nexus of the entertainment industrial complex, its inner workings invisible to outsiders.

    Christian Northeast for BI

    How I broke the last taboo

    Illustrations by Tiago Majuelos

    Tiago Majuelos for BI

    The celebrity divorce playbook

    Illustrations by Alexander Wells

    Alexander Wells for BI

    ‘Yellowjackets’ star Sophie Nélisse on Shauna’s ‘really dark path’ in season 2 and why Reddit has her rereading the script

    Photos by Shane McCauley

    Shane McCauley for BI taken at the London West Hollywood Hotel

    Your Fitbit and Apple Watch may wind up hurting you

    Illustration by Arantza Pena Popo

    Arantza Pena Popo for BI

    The case of the Lego Bandit

    Illustrations by Mojo Wang

    Mojo Wang for BI

    Goldman Sachs VP Galey Alix wants to be an HGTV star. Will the spotlight crush her — or set her free?

    Photos by Sonya Revell

    Sonya Revell for BI

    The great Zelle pool scam

    Illustrations by Madison Ketcham

    Madison Ketcham for BI

    Hidden investors took over Corizon Health, a leading prison healthcare company

    Photos by Sylvia Jarrus

    Sylvia Jarrus for BI

    We watched 1,000 TikToks in one sitting

    Illustration by Chelsea Feng

    Chelsea Jia Feng for BI

    Climate Action 30

    Illustration by Máximo Tuja

    Máximo Tuja for BI

    Patrol dogs are terrorizing and mauling prisoners inside the United States

    Illustration by Matt Rota, design & development by Shayanne Gal and Annie Fu

    Matt Rota for BI

    Iceland only has one rabbi

    Photos by Anna Gorin, Heiða Helgadóttir, and Rainy Siagian

    Heiða Helgadóttir for BI

    I’ve interviewed dozens of disruptive go-getters from self-made millionaires to entrepreneurs

    Illustration by Ricardo Tomás

    Ricardo Tomás for BI

    It’s not just you. LinkedIn has gotten really weird.

    Illustration by Xavier Lalanne-Tauzia

    Xavier Lalanne-Tauzia for BI

    Black Ensemble

    Photos by Mamadi Doumbouya and Sarah Krick, design & development by Alyssa Powell and Taylor Tyson

    Mamadi Doumbouya for BI

    Forever Young

    Illustration by Allie Sullberg

    Allie Sullberg for BI

    App, lover, muse

    Photos by Tim Evans, design & development by Rebecca Zisser, Annie Fu, and Kazi Awal

    Jay Priebe stands for a portrait as his Replica, Calisto, is reflected in his glasses.

    Tim Evans for BI

    Better Holidays

    Illustration by Sol Cotti

    Sol Cotti for BI

    Was mass hysteria behind the mysterious case of 227 middle school students fainting last fall?

    Illustration by Tara Anand

    Tara Anand for BI

    How Merve Emre became the hottest — and most reviled — name in literary criticism

    Photos by Amy Lombard

    Amy Lombard for BI

    America is stuck in a greased-pig economy

    Illustration by Liam Eisenberg

    Liam Eisenberg for BI

    My husband founded a startup. Then our marriage got weird.

    Illustrations by Josh Cochran

    Josh Cochran for BI

    Ayesha Curry finds her balance

    Photos by Lia Clay Miller

    Lia Clay Miller for BI

    The price we’ll pay for our AI future: more loneliness

    Illustration by Anna Kim

    Anna Kim for BI

    A visual explainer of everything that will happen at King Charles’ coronation

    Illustration by Nathan Hacket, design & development by Kazi Awal

    Nathan Hacket for BI

    Modern Loneliness

    Illustration by Holly Stapleton

    Holly Stapleton for BI

    Long-lived Loma Linda

    Photos by Stella Kalinina

    Tom Farley, in his 70s, rides the waterslide at the Drayson Center in Loma Linda, California.

    Stella Kalinina for BI

    Great news — social media is falling apart

    Illustration by Hugo Herrera

    Hugo Herrera for Insider

    What loneliness does to your body and brain

    Illustrations by Arantza Pena Popo, design & development by Annie Fu

    A busy intersection full of all kinds of people.

    Arantza Peño Popo/BI

    Taking drugs during sex helped me feel alive — then ruined my life

    Illustrations by Derek Abella

    Derek Abella for BI

    Call me maybe?

    Illustration by Matt Chinworth, design & development by Alyssa Powell, Rebecca Zisser, and Kazi Awal

    Matt Chinworth for BI

    The predators’ playground

    Photos by Mark Abramson, design & development by Kazi Awal, Annie Fu, Skye Gould, Hollis Johnson, Will Varner, and Rebecca Zisser

    Former Rosemead High students return to the place where whispers about sexual abuse went unspoken or unheard for decades.

    Mark Abramson for BI

    TikTok’s power of resurrection

    Design & Development by Taylor Tyson, Rebecca Zisser, Skye Gould, and Kazi Awal

    Getty Images

    The US and China are gearing up for war — and America isn’t ready

    Illustration by Derek Zheng

    Derek Zheng for BI

    Millennials are in their splurge era

    Illustration by Nhung Le

    Nhung Le for BI

    The true cost of extreme weather

    Photos by Rachel Jessen, Miriam Alarcón Avila, Arin Yoon, and Jason Garza, design & development by Annie Fu

    Miriam Alarcón Avila for BI

