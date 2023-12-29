Fri. Dec 29th, 2023

    Sending this kind of message can boost your chances of landing a date by more than 40%, Hinge CEO says

    By

    Hinge CEO Justin McLeod says that using your voice can help you be more successful on Hinge.

    Rick Kern/Getty Images

    On Hinge, matches can send each other audio messages called Voice Notes.Hinge’s CEO says your chances of landing a date are 40% higher using a Voice Note vs. text.”You get a much better sense of someone, and we’ve found that voice is the most powerful,” he says.

    Next time you match with someone on Hinge—  try sending them an audio message. 

    Hinge users who send their matches recorded audio messages of their voice, called Voice Notes, have a more than 40% higher chance of landing a date, Hinge’s CEO Justin McLeod said in an interview with the Financial Times

    “You get a much better sense of someone,” McLeod told the outlet. “Even just a quick snippet of someone’s voice can be really, really powerful.”

    They’ll also know that you’re willing to open up and show your more vulnerable side — which might be one of the keys to finding a partner through the app.   

    “It’s about getting the right likes. It’s about attracting the person who’s going to like you, and actually turning away the people who aren’t,” McLeod said. 

    While voice and video took off as modes of communication during the pandemic, some users are still wary about posting videos of themselves on the app, McLeod said.

    But the combination of pictures and recorded voice snippets has proven to be effective, he said. It can help matches get a “three-dimensional sense of what someone’s going to be like,” McLeod said.

    Whatever mode you choose, the bottom line is that the more you’re willing to share about yourself, the more successful you’re going to be on the app, McLeod said. “That’s the simple advice.”

    Hinge launched as a mobile dating app in 2013 that linked users with others in their broader social networks. It was acquired by Match Group in 2018, which owns most of the country’s most popular dating apps, like Tinder, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish.

    To date, Hinge has set up more than 30 million dates and raked in around $284 million in revenue last year, according to the FT.

    Match Group did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

