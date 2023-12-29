First Cybertruck accident reported in California after Tesla EV was hit head-on by a Toyota – but only one vehicle was demolished

The first accident with a Cybertruck occurred on Thursday in California

The report stated that the Cybertruck did not drive in autonomous mode.

Elon Musk has long boasted about the “superior strength and endurance” of Tesla’s Cybertruck, and the new electric vehicle’s first crash may prove it.

The California Highway Patrol was called to a scene in Palo Alto on Thursday for a crash involving the futuristic truck and a Toyota Corolla.

The Japanese-made vehicle was demolished in the forest while the Cybertruck was left on the road with minor dents.

The accident occurred when the driver of the Toyota turned right and hit a patch of dirt on the embankment that sent him back onto the road and into the opposite lane, crashing into the Cybertruck.

“It does not appear that the Tesla Cybertruck was operating in autonomous mode,” the police report states, noting that only the driver of the Tesla suffered an alleged minor injury and refused medical transportation.

According to preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol that was shared with The autopio:'[The] Corolla was traveling south on SR-35 [Skyline Boulevard] southbound, south of Page Mill Road, at an unknown speed, when the driver, for unknown reasons, turned right and subsequently struck a dirt embankment on the right shoulder.’

While it’s unclear exactly why the Toyota driver made a random right turn, reports indicate that conditions were wet and cloudy.

The edge He also reported that the driver was 17 years old.

The police statement also noted that a Tesla engineer from San Francisco was driving the Cybertruck, but the vehicle had Texas license plates.

No major injuries were reported

A Tesla engineer was driving the electric vehicle, according to police report

Another driver traveling on the same street drove by the accident site and shared photos of the vehicles on Reddit.

Reddit user bodhya They shared that they first saw the Cybertruck lying between the two lanes and thought it had left the road.

“So I started to speed up… that’s when I met the Corolla on the next side of the road… carefully hidden to sleep… that was the real moment, and I slowed down again… but “I had traffic behind me… so I couldn’t stop. So, there was some gap between the truck and the Corolla. Obviously, there was no towing help yet because the scene was fresh,” the post reads.

The passerby also noted that the incident occurred at 2:05 pm PT on Skyline Boulevard, approximately half a mile from the intersection with Page Mill Road.

“Authorities were notified of the accident via an automated text message after the collision, and a Midpeninsula game warden responded to the scene,” he shared.