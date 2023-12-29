Fri. Dec 29th, 2023

    Stop Trying to Eject Trump From the Ballot. It Won’t Work.

    The state of Maine followed Colorado’s lead on Thursday by blocking Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s U.S. presidential primary ballot. Once again, I believe that this attempt to disqualify Donald Trump is more likely to backfire than it is to work.

    My warning won’t stop more Democratic officials in blue states from trying to disqualify Trump based on section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which bars people who have taken an oath to defend the Constitution, and then engaged in an insurrection, from holding public office.

    As I noted on Friday’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, not only am I not “just a country lawyer,” I’m not a lawyer period. Still, I’ve listened to enough experts on both sides of the subject to know that while it is plausible to say that Trump fits the legal definition for disqualification, following through on it is by no means a slam dunk.

